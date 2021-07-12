The Rock's ‘Black Adam’ to keep Henry Cavill's Superman alive

Henry Cavill is all set to return as the Superman in ‘Black Adam’. He might have an interesting fight sequence with “The Rock”. Find all the details below.

‘Black Adam’, the 11th film in the extended universe of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, is an up-and-coming American Superhero film that is a spin-off from ‘Shazam’! It stars Dwayne Johnson, more popularly known as “The Rock”, as the villain. In the comics, Black Adam is an extremely important character who was a hero as well as a villain. And Dwayne thinks that it makes sense to introduce him to the most essential character in the DC Universe, Superman.

DWAYNE JOHNSON WANTS HENRY CAVILL TO RETURN AS SUPERMAN

Dwayne Johnson is a huge fan of Henry Cavill and the duo might soon be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Black Adam’. Reports by the Geekosity Magazine suggest that Dwayne Johnson, who plays the villain Black Adam, is very keen to get Henry Cavill onboard as the Superman. Ideas for this movie have been exchanged for quite a long time. Earlier, Geekosity Magazine had reported that The Rock is interested in producing and appearing in ‘Man of Steel 2’, starring Henry Cavill. And hence it makes sense for him to bring Superman into the picture with his Black Adam.

Just goes on to say that although DC is not in favour of the Syndercut version, Dwayne has some ideas in his head and seems like he is going to be relentless about it.

HeENRY’S ROLE IN BLACK ADAM

One of the biggest reasons that The Rock wanted to be a part of the ‘Black Adam’ franchise was that he ultimately wanted it to lead it into ‘Black Adam 2’ and share the screen with the likes of Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, etc. He wants Cavill to do a cameo in ‘Black Adam’. According to Dwayne, Superman is the most iconic and powerful character in the DC world. So Black Adam, one of the most dangerous villains, and Superman must have a face-off. Well, this would be something to look forward to and might turn out to be the secret to another success story for the Warner Bros.

However, no official statement has been made by any of these which can indicate two things. Either it is a rumour or they are keeping it under the wraps to not take away the element of surprise.

DWAYNE WANTS TO PRODUCE ‘MAN OF STEEL 2’

Well, ‘Black Adam’ is just the beginning. A source close to The Rock has revealed that he is personally a huge fan of the Syndercut and ultimately wants to be able to star and produce ‘Black Adam 2’ as well. In that world, he wants Henry Cavil to exist as Superman. Now all of these would be in direct contrast to DC’s expectations and the idea of propagating the movies, so what they ultimately end up doing is yet to be seen.

Do you want Henry Cavill to return as Superman? Share your views!