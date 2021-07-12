LATEST NEWS

The Rock’s Black Adam To Keep Henry Cavill’s Superman Alive

The Rock's ‘Black Adam’ to keep Henry Cavill's Superman alive
DKODING Studio
Shruti Jain

If you can't convince me about something, make me watch a movie or show about it. I now definitely believe half of the earth should be wiped off. A writer, a dancer, an entertainment buff but most prominently someone who loves researching about truth.

Previous Article
Don’t Let Your Kids Watch The Batman, It’s Much Darker Than Dark Knight
No Newer Articles