The Rock Wants To Know What WB Is Cooking For Black Adam

There has been a surge of excitement among the DC comics fan ever since the ‘Black Adam’ film with The Rock was announced. But as there is a small trouble brewing between The Rock and Warner Bros., what could it mean for the future of the film?

Warner Bros. has been going full on guns-blazing with their latest slate of superhero films. From casting some of the biggest names in the business to hiring top-tier directors, WB seems to be leaving no stone unturned in making DC rival Marvel in their own game. The latest weapon in their arsenal is Black Adam, who happens to be among the most popular anti-heroes in the DC comic book universe. And they got none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to play the part. But as is the case, most of the times when a big actor is cast, it comes with a little liability. This time, The Rock is giving WB the jitters.

Well, ever since The Rock left the WWE ring for good and entered the movie business, he has been the biggest hit-maker around. Whether it’s ‘Jumanji’ or ‘Fast & Furious’, he took on several franchises and made his producers rich. He happens to be one of the highest paid actors in the world right now. He expressed his desire to play Black Adam for the first time in 2014. Apparently, he had been trying to secure the rights for the movie himself since many years. In his own words- he loved the anti-hero presentation style of Black Adam and was desperate to play it.

The Rock is the DC anti-hero Black Adam

And when the official announcement was made by the DC that in one of their upcoming superhero films, The Rock will play Black Adam, it was big news. And when it was further announced that the ‘Black Adam’ film will be released in December 2021, it was the thing everyone was talking about. However, since then, the release date of the film has been pushed to 2022. As we know that the production on the film is going with full-force, we recently heard that there was trouble brewing between the stars and the producers.

The Rock owns Seven Bucks Productions, a major entertainment company that has produced many films among other mass-media content. Now that we know that The Rock had been planning a Black Adam movie under his own banner since sometime, he has his own ideas about the character. And that is precisely what’s causing the problems between him and WB. And he is not holding back his ideas, as per the reports. Apparently, Dwayne has more than a few creative inputs that he wanted to convey to the creative team behind the film, over which an agreement is not quite reached.

It is not the first time though. We have heard that The Rock likes to ‘help with’ the creative process from start to finish, from the pre-production to the post-production. Although we can’t deny that so far, everything he has been in has worked wonders on the box office, but it’s another conversation whether a lot of interference from an actor is justified.

Its Warner Bros. vs The Rock on ‘Black Adam’

As per the information, the biggest reason of trouble between the two parties is The Rock’s insistence on associating Black Adam’s character to other major superheroes in the DC stable, such as Superman and Batman. In a way, The Rock wants to include references to the SnyderVerse. While it’s not a surprise by now that as per WB, that ship has sailed and they want nothing more to do with the events taking place in the Zack Snyder’s universe. In-fact, with the whole rumour about Superman and Batman being re-casted, it’s only obvious. And it’s only been a few weeks since the ‘Black Adam’ film started shooting. If the trouble is happening in the initial phase, we wonder what’s going to happen from this point on.

Well, whatever happens, we pray that ‘Black Adam’ does happen without any issues or delays. We all know what happened to ‘Justice League’, don’t we?

