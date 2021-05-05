The Rock Johnson To Squeeze WB’s Pocket For DCEU

The Rock Johnson reportedly wants to squeeze out all money from WB’s pocket for DCEU, the reason is something fans are gonna love!

The DCEU is an interesting place that keeps the fans on their collective toes. There are several highly anticipated projects coming down the line including The Rock’s long-awaited ‘Black Adam’. The Rock Johnson is an outstanding talent who is guaranteed to bring huge benefits to WB and DCEU. He is a one-man marketing and publicity machine who brings millions of fans together on social media. Recently, there have been rumours that The Rock wants top billing in DCEU projects. Since he’s the lead in ‘Black Adam’, he must already be taking the top billing. But the rumours are probably referring to any other appearances that may or may not be in the making. Let’s find out the truth behind the rumours.

‘Black Adam’ is finally set to begin production in a week. Then what is it about The Rock Johnson wanting to squeeze out all the money from WB’s pocket for DCEU? Is he taking advantage of being the most famous Hollywood actor?

The Rock knows that he is beneficial to Warner Bros. and the DCEU and that eventually, the studio will have to bend to his demands. Provided his status in the industry and reputation as a proven box office draw, his involvement with the DCEU is potentially worth millions. It isn’t much of a shocker that he’s demanding top billing DCEU projects only.

Or is there another reason that we aren’t yet aware of?

The Rock’s top billing has to do with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

A few reports are telling us that the ‘Black Adam’ star The Rock Johnson wants to convince DCEU and WB to pick up from where Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ left off. ‘The Rock’ is reportedly fighting the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse fight. As the conversation surrounding the future of the SnyderVerse continues to rumble on, it was inevitable that additional caveats of speculations and rumours would appear along the way.

Tipster Mikey Sutton says The Rock has full creative control over his ‘Black Adam’ movie and he wasn’t pleased with the news of the demise of SnyderVerse.

At this point, it may be right to assume that Johnson is demanding top billing to have an upper hand in decision making. Nothing is certain as of now, we can only hope for the best.

The Rock’s version of ‘Man of Steel 2’?

Some reports outline that ‘The Rock’ wants to include ‘Man of Steel’ in the list of The Rock Johnson’s DCEU projects. Johnson wants to see Henry Cavill return as the Last Son of Krypton.

It’s no secret that he is a big fan of Snyder’s DC films. And, at the same time, he is Cavill’s very good friend which makes it natural that he wants to co-produce WB’s ‘Man of Steel’ sequel in a way that is tied into the flourishing ‘Black Adam’ franchise.

This means the rumours about The Rock supporting the SnyderVerse might be true. And if this is the case, we can say that The Rock Johnson is trying to squeeze money out of WB’s pockets for Snyder’s version of DC movies. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.