LATEST NEWS

The Rock Johnson To Squeeze WB’s Pocket For DCEU

The Rock Johnson wants to squeeze WB’s pockets for DCEU
DKODING Studio
Saharsh
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

Previous Article
Emilia Clarke’s Character & Role Details In Aquaman 2 – Replacing Amber Heard
No Newer Articles