The Rival To MCU’s She-Hulk Will Fail To Be Evil

In the Disney + series ‘She-Hulk’, the main enemy to the She-Hulk is falling short in creating the desired impact of an MCU villain.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which kicked off with ‘WandaVision’, has many thrilling shows and films in store for Marvel enthusiasts. Among these, the highly awaited ‘She-Hulk’, a Disney+ series, is set to explore a female hulk for the first time. As all stories are incomplete without a villain, even She-Hulk will face her foe. But the enemy in the show does not seem as challenging and impactful as their predecessors in the MCU.

INTO THE HULK-VERSE

Till now, the MCU has focused only on Bruce Banner’s Hulk, presently played by Mark Ruffalo. But, with ‘She-Hulk’, Marvel is venturing into the family of Banner by spotlighting his cousin, Jennifer Walters. Walters is a lawyer who deals with cases concerned with super-humans, like her genius cousin Bruce.

Moreover, just like Banner, she can also turn into a larger, stronger, and greener version of herself. She acquired Hulk-esque superpowers as a result of a blood transfusion with Bruce. The series ‘She-Hulk’ will explore the challenges Jennifer Walters faces as She-Hulk and her attempts to beat her enemy.

The titular role will be played by ‘Orphan Black‘ actress Tatiana Maslany. The Canadian actress is in for the long haul as ‘She-Hulk’ is one of the few MCU series that will have more instalments in the future, as revealed by Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios.

The Hulk-Verse

Mark Ruffalo is also set to reappear in his MCU avatar in ‘She-Hulk.’ His former reel enemy Emil Blonsky or Abomination will also reprise his role after his first appearance in ‘The Incredible Hulk’ over a decade ago.

FOES AND FRIENDS

‘Space Force’ actress Ginger Gonzaga is cast as She-Hulk’s best friend in the Disney+ series. But speaking of She-Hulk’s enemies, it is unclear who will be the main villain in the show.

On one hand, the series will feature Tim Roth’s Abomination, a super-soldier who turned into a ghastly version of Hulk by taking in Hulk’s blood. After ‘The Incredible Hulk’, he was imprisoned in a facility in Barrow’s Alaska and put in a cryo-cell. It will be interesting to see how he makes his way from cryosleep to the series.

Marvel finally added Abomination’s finned ears from the comics!



The other villain in ‘She-Hulk’ is considered as She-Hulk’s main rival in the comics. Titania or Mary MacPherran was recruited by Doctor Room into his team of super-villains. Consequently, she gained immense superhuman strength, resistance to injury, and durability through radiation. The destructive Titania holds a massive grudge against She-Hulk. However, her role in the series remains unclear.

Titania’s presence in the show, along with Abomination, is intriguing as She-Hulk and Titania unite in a rare feat in the comics to break Abomination out of prison. Abomination is also expected to appear in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, which will release on September 3 this year, months before the ‘She-Hulk’ premiere, which is expected to happen in 2022. Therefore, Phase 4 has defined plans for Abomination.

MCU’S LACK OF VILLAINESSES

She-Hulk’s primary foe Titania takes on the role of an anti-hero ultimately in the comics. Although she is strong, there is nothing explicitly formidable about her. Therefore, her chances of being a domineering female villain in ‘She-Hulk’ seem dismal. The heartbeat of her role is unclear and undisclosed.

The MCU has had very few female villains. ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘ featured Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. She has been the sole female foe who has left a mark in the MCU. Apart from her, Marvel has rarely explored the possibility of a leading female villain. Perhaps, ‘WandaVision’s’ Agatha marks a shift in Marvel’s approach to villains. Will Titania be able to stand out or will She-Hulk’s enemy fade into the background?

‘The Good Place’ actress Jameela Jamil is set to play Titania in the show. Jamil seems like an odd casting choice since she does not carry the personality of an antagonist. Moreover, it is peculiar how Marvel is now taking up female rivalries: Agatha against Wanda, Titania against She-Hulk. Possibly, Titania may play an alternate role in ‘She-Hulk’ that will go beyond being just an enemy, given her dynamic history. However, with there being two villains in ‘She-Hulk’, who will emerge as the main villain in the show? Will Marvel be able to maintain control of the plot with two antagonists? Fans will get the answers in 2022 when the 10-part show will be released.

Abomination or Titania? Whom are you rooting for to be the main villain in ‘She-Hulk’?