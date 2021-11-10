The only woman whom Joaquin Phoenix has ever stalked online is his fiancé

Joaquin Phoenix, who generally keeps his relationship with Rooney Mara private and avoids speaking about it, spoke frankly about her during an interview and shared some intriguing facts about her.

Joaquin Phoenix is getting ready to star in ‘Joker 2’. ‘Joker’, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and won Best Film. The actor is also dating ‘Carol’ star Rooney Mara, who is his co-star in three films, ‘Her’, ‘Mary Magdalene’ and ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’. The couple first became associated together in early 2017, and they declared their relationship a few months later. In May 2019, it was claimed that the stars were engaged after Mara was sighted with a ring on her finger, although there was no confirmation from their end. She also joined Phoenix at the Toronto International Film Festival and the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

The ‘Joker’ actor revealed all about his romance with the two-time Oscar nominee and former co-star in a new interview with Vanity Fair. Phoenix felt the actress despised him while they were filming for Spike Jonze’s Oscar-nominated flick. However, fortunately, he “later learned she was just shy and actually liked him too”, the magazine reported.

The 44-year-old actor shared with Vanity Fair that, “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet …We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online”.

Talking about his work as an actor, the ‘Her’ star said, “I’ve always had a hard time. And, I think only recently, as you get older or whatever, you’re okay. Maybe it is going to be a bad experience’ or ‘Maybe I’m not going to enjoy it. And maybe I won’t have any of those connections, maybe I’ll feel just hollow afterwards.’ That’s okay. Because I know that I have meaning in other parts of my life. And that’s really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life. I f**king love my life”, he concluded.

According to a source, the extremely secretive couple has been quarantining at their Los Angeles home. The insider also stated that Rooney, who was recently photographed wearing baggy clothes, was disguising a baby bump, maybe as far as six months along in her pregnancy, according to Page Six. However, representatives for the 35-year-old actress Rooney and the 45-year-old Oscar winner Joaquin have declined to reply to multiple demands for comment.

For those who don’t know, the charming couple met on the set of Spike Jonze’s film ‘Her’, but they didn’t start dating until they reunited on the set of ‘Mary Magdalene’. Joaquin played Jesus in the film, and she also acted as Mary Magdalene in the 2018 film.