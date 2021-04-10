Knowing that Netflix has greenlit the sixth season of ‘Lucifer’, there’s something we can look forward to. And surprisingly the cast and crew have already started teasing us through their social media posts. Keep reading to find out more.

‘Lucifer‘ is an urban fantasy series that follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) AKA Devil, who leaves the realm of hell to move to Los Angeles. He has a successful life as a nightclub owner and is a consultant to the L.A.P.D. With every passing day on Earth, Lucifer knows that he is turning into something quite the opposite of a demon. Created by Tom Kapinos, the series premiered at Fox on January 25, 2016.

‘Lucifer’ Season 6: Maze reunites with Officer Cacuzza

Genevieve Gauss recurring role as Officer Cacuzza

The series received a mixed response as the ratings were poor despite strong viewing for the first three seasons, after which Fox cancelled the show. Netflix picked up the show for the fourth and fifth seasons (part 1) of the series that received a strong fan base and critical acclaim. The first half of the fifth season has just come to an end and viewers are already excited about the sixth season of ‘Lucifer’

‘Lucifer’ Season 6: Maze reunites with Officer Cacuzza

As the wait continues for the last eight episodes of ‘Lucifer’ Season 5, the cast and crew have already begun to tease what’s in store for the next final instalment of the show. On Twitter, a supporting actress recently thanked the main star Lesley-Ann Brandt for filming a scene together, sending fans into a frenzy as they predicted what it would mean when the Netflix series returns.

The officer is set to play a crucial part in the final season of ‘Lucifer’

Actress Genevieve Gauss has revealed that she will be playing her role as Officer Cacuzza in the next ‘Lucifer’ season. With the second half of season 5 still to come, her update fuelled speculation that she could play a more prominent role in the series ahead.

Gauss also confirmed that she had a major scene with Mazikeen (played by Lesley-Ann Brandt) when she thanked her co-star in her most recent post.

“You are lovely and wonderful. I had an amazing time on set with my #lucifam.” Lesley-Ann Brandt then replied: “You killed it lady. Thank you.”

You killed it lady. Thank you. 💛 https://t.co/c22XfEn2I4 — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) February 23, 2021

Genevieve Gauss recurring role as Officer Cacuzza

So far, Officer Cacuzza has been only a minor character in ‘Lucifer’. But the excitement of supporting star Genevieve Gauss for the series has made her a favourite among some fans. In addition, it seems that the officer is set to play a crucial role in the final season of ‘Lucifer’ as the actress has confirmed that she will be sharing the screen with Mazikeen, the demon bounty hunter.

Rampant speculation has meant that Cacuzza could play a part in the theorised romance of Maze with the returning guest character, Eve (Inbar Lavi). In the second part of season 5 of ‘Lucifer’, Eve is confirmed to play a major role, but it is currently unclear whether she will continue to be a cast member in season 6. Originally, the first woman came to the city to look for Lucifer Morningstar but briefly formed a flirtatious friendship with his demon right hand.

Mazikeen was obviously smitten with Eve, but when she wanted to end things with Lucifer and explore the earth, her future relationship was cut short. Now, in the next instalment, her sabbatical seems to be coming to an end. Maze and Eve may finally be able to finish what they began when Lucifer continues.

The social media post from Genevieve Gauss also suggests that by the time ‘Lucifer’ reaches its sixth season, Maze will be back on the good side. Maze had disappeared with Lucifer’s evil twin brother Michael when the series last left off in hopes of eventually finding a soul.

An epic fight between the twin brothers, Maze, and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), who all wreaked havoc in the LAPD precinct, was featured in the mid-season finale last year. If Cacuzza’s appearance is any indication, Maze may once again be working with Lucifer and the police on at least one of his various Los Angeles cases.

Whose return are you looking forward to in the final season of ‘Lucifer’? Let us know in the comments below.