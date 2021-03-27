The O.A. Chose Joe Biden As The President And Not Obama Or Trump: Read To Find Out Why

‘The OA’ Season 2 was convinced Joe Biden would be president, but not Obama or Trump. The accuracy with which they predicted the future is startling!

We might not know much but we do know this: ‘The OA’ Season 2 is mind-bogglingly good. It left us with a million questions when we finished the season but the most important one of all remains unanswered. How did ‘The OA’ choose Joe Biden to be president in that small cameo, and not even acknowledge who President Obama was?

Highlights —

‘The OA’ Season 2 predicted Joe Biden’s presidency

Is the prediction just a coincidence?

Has ‘The OA’ been cancelled?

In addition to her role as co-creator and executive producer on ‘The OA’, Brit Marling portrays Prairie Johnson. Who is she, you ask? A strange young woman who returns home after disappearing for 7 years … but that isn’t the most mind-bending part of it.

‘The O.A.’ chose Joe Biden as the president

Before disappearing, Prairie was blind and miraculously returned with her newfound sight, shocking everyone around her. She refuses to reveal the truth to her parents and the FBI and doesn’t share what happened when she was missing. The series, which is an amalgamation of science fiction, supernatural and fantasy elements, memorably predicted Joe Biden as president before.

Keep reading as we try to uncover why ‘The OA’ Season 2 chose Joe Biden as the president!

‘The OA’ Season 2 predicted Joe Biden’s presidency

You’d be lying if you said you were a fan of ‘The OA’ but didn’t think about this detail. In dimension 2, which takes place in 2016, the show reveals Joe Biden to be the U.S. president. What about Barack Obama, who really was the president in 2016? Isn’t he in dimension 2?

Tension during the US election was at an all-time high but Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden emerged victoriously. The fight was a close one so how did the mystery series predict his win back in 2019?

Related: The OA Season 2 Details To Know Before Demanding Season 3

During ‘The OA’, Season 2, the protagonist woke up in a parallel universe when it was 2016. When the hospital nurse asks her who the president is, Prairie replies saying it was “Barack Obama”. The nurse behaves cryptically and unveils a curtain which sees the television channel running a headline ‘President Biden addresses veterans’. Since it was the year 2016, it meant President Biden won the Presidential election that year.

Is the prediction just a coincidence?

It could very well be. This isn’t the first time a television series has made an eerily real prediction beforehand. This scene from ‘The OA’ Season 2 can be overlooked easily but can we ignore that the writers made a real prediction?

Maybe it’s because the universe is set in 2016 where Joe Biden was Vice President? In that case, the writers reversed roles to make sense in a parallel universe where things would be the opposite. It is a bit worrying though, how the nurse had never even heard of Barack Obama, implying he didn’t exist. Or in that world, maybe he never contested in the elections?

Remember when ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman would be the president of America? 16 years before Trump even stood for election, an animated series predicted his win! We can say that they were both coincidences because while sci-fi might be interesting to watch in ‘The OA’, there’s little truth to it.

Has ‘The OA’ been cancelled?

Unfortunately, ‘The OA’ Season 3 will never see the light of day, not until Netflix decides to give it another shot. In a statement, the streaming service announced that Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s creation was being cancelled after two seasons.

In a statement shared by “Variety”, Cindy Holland, the Netflix head of originals broke the news.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry … We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

Fans were incredibly disappointed and launched a “#SaveTheOA” movement which grabbed the attention of the showrunners. In an Instagram post, Marling said her farewell to the show, thanking the show’s loyal fans for their endeavour at saving it.

If only the series could have made more predictions like the one we saw in ‘The OA’ Season 2!