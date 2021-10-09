‘The Marvels’ cast scared because of Brie Larson's new passion

Brie Larson’s co-stars are horrified seeing her prepare for ‘The Marvels’ and we can smell the fumes of jealousy.

Brie Larson has made her co-stars scared with a fresh set of pictures that shows her newly built muscles and a newly developed hobby, which is coming straight from Hawkeye.

Brie Larson is scaring her co-stars of ‘The Marvels‘ by posting pictures of her self training program and routinely flaunting her well-toned body. Already she is a threat to the budding stars because of her immense popularity. Now her co-stars are feeling insecure and living in fear that their career will be shadowed by Captain Marvel. Things got overboard when she posted pictures of practising a new hobby.

Larson, in the Twitter post, talked about her ever-growing interest in bow and arrow.

She wrote on Twitter, “My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies“. Her die-hard fans who are always looking to praise the superhero said that Iman Vellani and Teyonnah Pariss won’t stand anywhere in front of Larson.

My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies. pic.twitter.com/6rQ4Al61rF — Brie Larson (@brielarson) August 25, 2021

Earlier, it was rumoured that Brie Larson is going to be playing the new Hawkeye. But that’s an insane rumour because it announced officially that Hailee Steinfeld is cast for the role. Larson is by and large training for her upcoming mega project, ‘The Marvels’, which is a sequel to Captain Marvel. Another side of fans who always look for ways to defame her wrote that she is actually insecure and pulling on these stunts to challenge her co-stars.

‘The Marvels’ cast had been announced in a big event without hinting at anything about the storyline. Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from ‘WandaVision’ and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan will star in the movie. Larson couldn’t keep the excitement and revealed that she is experiencing Disneyland on the sets of ‘The Marvel’.

Larson, adding to the delight of fans, said,

“I’m a huge fan of Disneyland and so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day — because they are building all these insane worlds that like no one else knows about, no one else gets to see. I mean you’ll do it when the movie comes out but for now, it’s just mine”.

Making us jealous, she added, “I’m in sets bigger than you can imagine right now. It’s really special. It’s super fun and bizarre”.

Brie Larson making her co-stars insecure seems like a made-up story only to launch a range of debate on the already controversial celebrity. She is used to people loving her insanely and also bashing her to the core. There’s a chance that Brie Larson will outshine her co-stars in the upcoming movie because of her rigorous preparation for the role, but is too far fetched to say that her co-stars are scared to take up the challenge and are resigning from the project.

If everything goes fine, ‘The Marvels’ will release on November 11, 2022. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, is coming up with loads of new characters and Zawe Ashton is going to play one such mysterious character. Can you guess who?

Do you still believe Brie Larson’s co-stars will bow down to her muscle strength and leave ‘The Marvels’ hanging in the air?