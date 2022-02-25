The Lengths To Which Tom Holland Would Go To Watch Euphoria

Tom Holland did not get to see his girlfriend Zendaya’s show ‘Euphoria’. Learn more about it from the Spider-Man actor!

Tom Holland was in Spain recently to promote his film ‘Uncharted’. The upcoming film got released on February 18th, 2022. However, Tom Holland is aware that the second season of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ is also in the works. His 24-year-old actress girlfriend won an Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the hit teen drama. Zendaya became the award’s youngest winner for her portrayal of teen addict Rue Bennett.

‘Euphoria’ is keeping everyone hooked!

Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ premiered worldwide on 9th January 2022. It airs on HBO on Sunday nights in the United States. It is also available the following morning on Sky and NOW. The show airs once a week, with eight episodes remaining until the season finale on 27th February.

The show, directed by Sam Levinson, tells the story of a group of teenagers led by Rue (Zendaya), a recovering addict navigating her adolescent years. It follows a group of high school students as they navigate friendship, love, sex, and drugs.

The first season of ‘Euphoria’ was well received by critics and viewers alike. As a result, it came as no surprise when HBO renewed the show for a second season before the first season ended. The first season of ‘Euphoria’ concluded with a number of cliffhangers.

Rue and Jules were seen planning to flee together in front of the audience before Rue backed out at the last minute. She returned home after their tearful goodbye and relapsed before the episode ended. Many fans speculated that the scene alluded to an overdose, but ‘Euphoria’s’ bonus episodes put that theory to rest. It was clear that fans wanted answers sooner rather than later.

DKODING believes that those specials were created to allow for the growth of the other characters’ stories in the following season. After all, the finale showed Nate and Maddie breaking up, Kat potentially starting a relationship with Ethan, and Cassie getting an abortion with the help of her mother.

Tom Holland was unable to watch ‘Euphoria’ despite getting a VPN

Fans have been captivated by the series since the premiere of its second season. Its fifth episode was possibly the most emotionally intense of the season, with Zendaya giving a truly stunning and raw performance as she depicted Rue’s breakdown. As a result, it’s no surprise that Holland was eager to watch the episode.

Tom Holland was unable to watch ‘Euphoria’

In an interview with Andrea Compton, Tom Holland revealed that he downloaded a VPN to watch ‘Euphoria’ while in Spain. When asked if he had seen the latest episode of ‘Euphoria’, Holland admitted that he was having technical difficulties. His TV did not work while in Spain, so he had to use a VPN to watch the show.

“My Now TV does not work here in Spain. So, I downloaded a VPN. It still did not work, so I have not seen episode five. I have heard it is incredible”, Holland told Andrea Compton on the red carpet at the ‘Uncharted’ premiere in Madrid.

Tom Holland is the best boyfriend ever

Tom Holland’s efforts to watch ‘Euphoria’ appear to be even sweeter because this is not the first time, he has expressed interest in the show. Tom Holland paid Zendaya numerous visits on set while she was filming ‘Euphoria’.

In December, he told IMDb that he had visited the sets at least thirty times. Holland has expressed interest in appearing in ‘Euphoria’ as a result of his support for the show and Zendaya. Holland is said to have harboured this desire for some time. DKODING has learned that Zendaya has told him she would speak with HBO about his long-held desire to appear in the show.

Like a perfect boyfriend, Tom Holland has frequently spoken out in support of his girlfriend Zendaya. Tom Holland is never afraid to show his support and enthusiasm for Zendaya’s career. As a result, DKODING believes that even if Holland missed the latest episode, Zendaya would not hold it against him when she learns of his efforts.

Tom Holland, who recently appeared in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, will now appear in ‘Uncharted’.

Tell us what you think of ‘Euphoria’, and whether you would like to see Tom Holland make a cameo!