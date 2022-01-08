The Latest News Regarding John Wick 4 Is Disappointing For Keanu Reeves Fans

The fourth instalment in the John Wick franchise, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, has once again been delayed by Lionsgate, shifting the Keanu Reeves lead franchise about a year until March 2023. The repetitive disappointing announcement turned out to be bittersweet for the audience since it was delivered with an exclusive new teaser.

Fans of Keanu Reeves had been waiting for any update about the fourth sequel of John Wick, the Keanu starrer action/neo-noir successful franchise. But much to their dismay, the movie has been delayed by the makers yet again leaving the fans baffled. Lionsgate production house announced the new release date for the movie, March 24, 2023, in a YouTube trailer shared on their social media platforms.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Release date of ‘John Wick 4’ gets delayed by Lionsgate

Why the production house delayed the release of ‘John Wick 4’

Fans react to this disappointing news of the movie’s postponement

In the 22-second movie announcement video, switchboard operators from John Wick are seen smoothly writing the new date on a board and a computer screen. The video was accompanied by the caption, “Be seeing you. 3.24.23”.

Why Delayed?

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was initially set to hit theatres in May 2021, but due to the pandemic, the release date was postponed to May 27, 2022. The news of another delay is particularly confusing given that filming for the action thriller has been completed in November. Lionsgate didn’t give exact details behind the postponement.

However, reports suggest the fourth entry of the film will shoot more footage in Japan, in 2022. Reportedly, the new entry will be named ‘John Wick Chapter 4: Hagakure’. It will explore the in-depth assassin code mythos and ethics.

Fans Are Certainly Not Happy With this News

Following the news, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment. One pained fan wrote, “Maaaaan, this sucks. I was really looking forward to it”, while another shared a sad gif of Adam Driver alongside the words,

“You mean to tell me we have to wait a whole extra year?”

Some hardcore Keanu fans tweeted that they were particularly looking forward to seeing both ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ around the same time.

As expected, fans shared some hilarious memes on Twitter, expressing their sorrow at the delay.

What do you guys think, when will be able to finally see our favourite assassin back on the big screens? Let us know in the comments.