The Joker Sequel Happening: Todd Phillips Already Writing It

Todd Phillips, writer and creator of ‘The Joker’, has reportedly returned to write a sequel on ‘Joker 2’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter directly never reported anything about Todd Phillips writing a sequel to ‘Joker’. Instead, the information was piled in a story “Hollywood’s Top 100 Attorneys”.

“Todd Phillips struck a deal to co-write the next ‘Joker’ instalment” was hidden in a report about lawyer Warren Dern. But Warner Bros. hasn’t officially made any announcement or commented on this matter yet.

Initially, when the movie was released, it was supposed to be a standalone movie but now Todd Phillips seems to be eager to return to the big screen as a Joaquin Phillips starrer sequel is in the conversation.

The standalone movie garnered a lot of attention as it helped everyone understand the transformation of Arthur Flek into the psychopath he became in the Batman trilogy. Todd took us on a journey that allowed the audience to look at the humane side of the character underlining the importance of mental health and social injustice prevalent in the streets of Gotham city.

The movie showed Arthur turning up right outside Bruce’s house when he was a kid and Arthur trying to understand whether Thomas Wayne was his father or not. So there is a lot of scope for the story if the sequel does return.

Also, by the end of the story, the audience is left wondering how much of what was shown was there in Arthur’s head and what part of it happened. Nevertheless, the story might have to take a detour from the comic books but a sequel might answer a lot of the questions which left everyone scratching their heads after the first movie ended.

Tod Phillip’s ‘Joker’ was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’ to a huge extent. While the comic books have given the Joker a diverse storyline, Todd Phillips brought his unique vision to the character and it is a well-known fact that despite being a villain in the trilogy, the Joker can surpass the fan base of Batman as well because of the depth of the character.

Hence, watching their favourite supervillain come to life before he became his eventual dark self was very intriguing. Also, Joker became the first R-rated movie in the history of cinemas to cross the billion mark. Making a sequel to it, definitely, will be another commercial success for Warner Bros.

Although Warner Bros. remained unavailable for comments, we want to ask you if you would want a Joker sequel or is it unnecessary? Drop your views in the comments below.