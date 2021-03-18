The Great Season 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Yes, it is official. ‘The Great’ is returning for season 2. Here is what we know so far.

‘The Great’, an expertly scripted and cleverly cast TV show from Hulu, which airs on Stan in Australia, is a revisionist take on Russian history that meets somewhere at the intersection of satire, drama, and romance. During a tumultuous time in Russia’s history, the series follows Catherine ‘The Great’ and her inexperienced and power-crazy husband, Peter. After the 10-episode series wrapped up to critical acclaim, and the fate of a failed coup d’etat hanging in the balance (spoilers, sorry), the question arises: Will we ever get season 2 of ‘The Great’?

Yes, ‘The Great’ Season 2 is happening

On July 2, 2020, Hulu announced that they will be producing the second season of ‘The Great’ and that it will have 10 hour-long episodes like the first season. More excitingly still, after a second, there might also be more seasons to come. Series executive producer Marian Macgowan told “Decider”: “We initially pitched six seasons. So we believe there’s sufficient material to take us through until she [Catherine] is an old woman.”

We might take season 1’s production schedule as an example. “Decider” pointed out in May that Hulu revealed their plans for ‘The Great’ in February 2019 but the show premiered 15 months later, in May 2020. It is likely that the second season will release in the fall of 2021, but that remains uncertain with coronavirus delays throughout the industry.

What to expect from ‘The Great’ Season 2? (Spoiler alert)

The first season ended with Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) discovering the plan of Empress Catherine to overthrow him. Spoiler warning. Instead of being executed, Peter rescued the pregnant Empress in the name of their unborn child. Elle Fanning shared a stunningly revealing photo to Instagram on 10 February, called ‘18th century spin on the pregnancy reveal’ with her bump emerging from a dainty, embroidered blue corset and her beautifully defiant face. So we’ll be able to predict the birth of a high-ranking boy.

And it’s possible that the second season will explore a new Russia under Catherine’s law, but is there anything more special? MacGowan told ‘Decider’ that in season 2, they would like to further explore the class divide in Russia because it would be “even more important” under Catherine’s rule. The Australian website “Boss Hunting” also indicated that after the birth of her child, Catherine’s affairs are likely to take centre stage, further raising the friction between her and her husband, Peter.

‘The Great’ Season 2 trailer

The trailer for the second season has not yet released. Here is the teaser for the TV show’s first season, in case you haven’t seen it before.

So, what more are you expecting from season second. Let us know in the comments below.