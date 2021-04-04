The Following Season 4: Find Out The Exact Status

The creators of Fox’s ‘The Following’ ended the series finale with a cliff-hanger even after the network had announced the series cancellation. Let’s discuss the possible reasons for the series’ cancellation and whether there is any hope for its revival.

In the ongoing Golden Age of American television, crime thrillers are flourishing. This is one genre that always manages to tell us some really compelling stories. Fox‘s ‘The Following’ is one such television series that started off as just another crime thriller television series but proved its mettle over time.

Highlights —

‘The Following’ plot

‘The Following’ Season 3 ending

‘The Following’ Season 4

The story of the high profile retired FBI detective Ryan Hardy found its way to success right off the bat. The series was known for its suspenseful and thrilling elements. However, the makers left the fans surprised when they announced its cancellation after the third season. Let us discuss what could be the reason for the show being cancelled, and what promise does it hold if season 4 if ‘The Following’ ever happens!

‘The Following’, which premiered in January 2013, wastes no time in introducing us to the protagonist and establishes its premise right away. We follow the journey of a former FBI officer Ryan Hardy, played decently well by Kevin Bacon. He has been called in from his retirement to aid the recapture of an escaped serial killer named Joe Carroll. Joe has now formed a cult of likeminded individuals and there is a lot at stake for Ryan as he goes on his mission to put the man behind the bars. The first two seasons mainly deal with Ryan’s attempts to recapture Joe. In the show’s third season, we are introduced to a new serial killer who is as dangerous as Joe, if not more and hence a new game begins.

Is ‘The Following’ Season 4 on the cards?

The series received some brilliant ratings and kept itself afloat for the first two seasons and enjoyed great success as well. Most of the praises were directed towards the performances by the two leads – Ryan and Joe, played by Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy respectively. The series focuses on a criminal cult and, in a way, takes inspiration from the cult of Charles Manson, the criminal mastermind of the late 1960s.

‘The Following’ faced the repercussions of lazy writing

‘The Following’ might have been cancelled after the third season, but its demise had begun much earlier. The series made a mistake. It overstayed its welcome! The first two seasons were based on the cat-and-mouse game between Ryan and Joe, which was the highlight of the series. Along with it, the constantly outsmarting each other at every turn was what drew most viewers towards the show. When Joe was executed deep into the third season of ‘The Following’, that was it for more fans. With the introduction of a new serial killer on the block, and writing a stake treatment for the new events, the makers just pushed themselves in the darkest and most notorious alleys of television ratings.

Video Credits: ABC News

The writers became lazy as decided to use the same tropes for the new plot developments that they had been using in the earlier seasons. Soon after this change of track happened with the story, Fox announced the cancellation of the series.

Despite some early rumours of ‘The Following’ getting renewed for a fourth season, none of them proved to be concrete. The lack of words from the cast and the crew regarding the series revival also spoke volumes about the series’ doomed fate. In a way, the show-runners, owing to the lazy writing, did a great disservice to the fans of the show and committed a grave injustice to the series’ talented cast members.

‘The Following’ Season 3 ending

The season 3 ending of ‘The Following’ revealed that Ryan is still alive after he was presumed dead. It was a cliff-hanger ending, which can be seen as a desperate measure from the show-runners to keep the series afloat. However, it did not seem to work!

Video Credits: TVSpot

However, if season 4 of ‘The Following’ ever sees the light of the day, it would be a great opportunity for the show-runners to do right all the wrongs. The series’ biggest selling point was its brilliant pacing and writing, and if it’s not there anymore, there is not enough hope that ‘The Following’ will ever return to its glory days!

Tell us in the comments whether you were satisfied with the season 3 finale of ‘The Following’!