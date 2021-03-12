LATEST NEWS

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier To Auction Captain America’s Legacy

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Captain America
DKODING Studio
Saharsh
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

Previous Article
The Bachelor Star Matt James Broke His Silence On Rachael Kirkconnell’s TikTok Controversy
No Newer Articles