‘Avengers: Endgame’ might have bid a respectful adieu to Steve Rogers’ Captain America – but ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is all set to auction his legacy.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ trailer reveals that Steve Rogers’ Captain America legacy will be up for auction. Despite Captain America himself passing on his legacy to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, it seems like neither Sam, nor Bucky, and not even Marvel will respect his legacy. In that case, fans must wait to see who’ll carry Captain America’s legacy post ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. It will debut on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

The end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ concluded the storylines for several main characters in MCU, including Tony Stark and Steve Rogers. However, as far as the question of Steve Rogers’ Captain America legacy goes, Steve passed it to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier To Auction Captain America’s Legacy

In the final moments of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) took it upon himself to travel to all the past realities and return the Infinity Stones. While our Captain America was supposed to be back within minutes in the current timeline, he didn’t return.

In the following moments, a 112-year-old Captain America revealed to Sam and Bucky that he stayed in the past. Steve stayed with Peggy after returning all the infinity stones and grew old with his beloved. The old Captain America then handed over his shield to Sam. And as understood by the audience then, Falcon would be the new Captain America.

However, the trailer of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ has revealed that the future of Captain America’s legacy will not be so straight.

Falcon & Winter Soldier to betray Captain America?

All the explosive TV spots and trailers for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ have hyped the upcoming Disney+ show. However, amid all the guns and beats and signature Falcon jokes in the trailer, there was one moment that could change the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ending and could flip Captain America’s decision.

A shot in the trailer shows the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) holding, or rather catching, Captain America’s shield as Sam throws it. This may simply mean that Sam is learning to use the frisbee and Bucky is helping him. Or, this could also be DKODED in a way that states that the shield is being mutually used by the two close friends of Captain America.

Have they agreed on mutually take the legacy of Captain America forward? Or, will they compete to establish the worthiness of the shield? This needs to be answered in the show.

In addition to that, the trailer has also revealed a US agent in the Captain America costume. It’s not clear who’s the US agent, and if the costume is a serious affair and not a fancy dress.

But if it’s a legit try to take over Captain America’s legacy, then we’ll definitely see ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ flipping Steve Rogers’ decision, for good or for bad.

Sam never accepted Captain America’s shield

Steve Rogers took the efforts to return as an old man, and hand over the shield to Sam. Thus, it was quite obvious that Falcon will carry on Captain America’s legacy. But we never considered the fact that Sam never actually accepted the shield or the Captain America title.

He definitely held the shield in the end. But it might be merely out of his concern for the old man’s feeble hands. We know it doesn’t make sense, but that’s what Falcon star Anthony Mackie has to say.

“At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Sam never accepted the shield. Sam never said he was going to be Captain America. Sam never said he wanted to be Captain America. So, in the series, you learn who’s going to be Captain America, who the shield is passed down to, and where we go from there.” In a recent interview with Inverse, Mackie revealed:

This clearly establishes the fact that things aren’t as simple and straight as they look in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. However, post the stunts ‘WandaVision’ pulled off, fans won’t be surprised if MCU only grows in the same direction in Phase 4.

What are your thoughts on this? Who do you think will step up for Captain America’s legacy in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’? Comment down your thoughts.