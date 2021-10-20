‘The Eternals’ director has come clean about why the Eternals did not fight Thanos

Chloe Zhao has put an end to all speculation about the non-interference of the Eternals in human conflicts, especially with Thanos.

When the first trailer for ‘Eternals’ came out, almost four months ago, it gave birth to a viral series of speculation on the internet. Everyone kept wondering how the all-powerful Eternals chose to not fight Thanos, despite the threat he posed. However, Chloe Zhao, the film’s director, has revealed why we never got to see a Thanos vs Eternals fight.

The first trailer for Eternals left everyone bewildered when Salma Hayek’s Ajak uttered, “Throughout the years, we have never interfered. Until now”. There were many theories behind the non-alignment policy of the mighty Eternals. It was all finally put to rest with the second trailer.

In the second trailer, we get a glimpse into the plot of ‘Eternals’. After the Avengers brought back the snapped-half of the Earth’s population, the “sudden” spike in people gave way to an immense amount of energy. This energy facilitated what Hayek referred to as “The Emergence”.

This Emergence is possibly a deadly threat to the planet and might obliterate the entire human species. Moreover, the Eternals have only seven days to halt it. Consequently, they team up together to save humans.

However, Kit Harington’s Black Knight questions why they had not interfered during any human crisis, especially with Thanos, before. Sersi (Gemma Chang) replies, “We were instructed to not interfere in any human conflicts unless the deviants were involved”.

In fact, it is further revealed that the Celestials arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago for this very purpose: to safeguard humans from deviants.

ORDERS FROM CELESTIALS

The Emergence is mostly a reference to the comeback of the dangerous Deviants, who went underground years ago. This has forced the Eternals to come out of their alter-human life and save the world.

But the question remains, who instructed the Eternals to abstain from helping humans during conflicts before? Director Chloe Zhao disclosed that it was the prime Celestial Arishem, who also gets a nod in the film’s trailer. Elaborating on why we have never seen a Thanos vs Eternals fight, Zhao explained,

“The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There’s a reason why that’s the case. And that was the instruction from the prime Celestial Arishem”.

The Oscar-winning director also added that “the audience will understand why” this was the case. Apart from exploring the “why” of Eternals not fighting Thanos, the film will also explore “how complicated” this made the Eternals feel.

Celestials are the ones who created both the Deviants and the Eternals. The Eternals have the physical appearance of humans but they possess cosmic superpowers. On the other hand, Deviants have no superpowers but they are shapeshifters, fire-breathing creatures and genetically advanced. They are also far off from how appealing Celestials look, which is a point of contention between the two.

Thanos was a blend of Celestial-Deviant, the latter making him a major threat to the existence of the universe. Yet the Eternals never interfered, all thanks to their formidable creator.

Regardless of this, ‘Eternals’ is anticipated to be ground-breaking in terms of its filmmaking and storytelling. It is expected to present something never-before-seen in the superhero genre. Chloe Zhao has also emphasized how ‘Eternals’ is a film about what it means to be human.

‘Eternals’ comes out in theatres on November 5 this year. How excited are you to witness the spectacle? Share with us in the comments below!