The Entire Team Of Batman Is Against Robert Pattinson: Here’s Why

Robert Pattinson is once again in controversy over being rumoured to be dominating the whole creative team during production for the latest Batman movie. How pissed is the director at him?

Rob Pattinson has been known for his famous roles in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ as Cedric Diggory, Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight Saga’ and Neil in ‘Tenet’, among many others. With the new Batman movie all set to be released soon, reports around his misbehaviour and dominating demeanour have pissed off the showrunners and made fans anxious. Pattinson has been in the spotlight for not only his hit movies but also for controversies that some of us just can’t get over.

Being famous, especially a Hollywood celeb, sure can be hard to keep up with. While fans might be able to empathize with their favourite stars, it might not always be easy for co-workers to let go of off-putting reports and rumours. But again, how true are these speculations? Could this be the end of RP’s career? Read on to know more.

MATT REEVES MAKES THE BIG REVEAL

After Warner’s Bros. made an official announcement that there was going to be a new Batman movie, longtime DC fans couldn’t hold themselves back from asking if Ben Affleck would recrudesce to play his former superhero role. Along with that, fans were just as curious to know all the details about the cast list, plotline and release date. It took months of anticipation, and speculations, for director Matt Reeves to finally reveal that Robert Pattinson had been cast as the next Dark Knight.

“Going from sex symbol to bat symbol” as described by “The Variety”, the once announced ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ had to accept a lot of terms and conditions before accepting this major role. With a long list of Batman legacies to follow up with, the 35-year-old has a lot of fixing to do.

Starting off with his diet. In order to fit the bill, Pattinson fixed his diet and workout regime to get those abs. The English actor was once known for hating the gym and also having fake abs that were obviously noticed by “haters”. Awkward!

THIS IS WHY BATMAN DIRETORS ARE PISSED WITH ROBERT PATTINSON

Rumour has it that Robert Pattinson troubling the Batman team is one of the few reasons why the network had to push up the release dates indefinitely. At first, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced shooting to temporarily shut down. While everyone was expected to quarantine and continue to work on their parts, upon resuming work, Batman directors were pissed with Robert Pattinson because he wasn’t ripped enough.

Besides production shutting down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the news of Rob getting infected with the virus spread like wildfire. However, sources suggest that those pieces of information were false. Robert Pattinson troubling the Batman team, i.e. the fake “RP contracts the virus” is a cover-up story for the actor not being in Batman approved physique. Furthermore, these insiders also express that “Pattison is not disciplined and thinks he can get away with anything”.

The same source also shares that Pattinson and lead co-star Zoe Kravitz have been hitting it off outside set and apparently are also pregnant. Following this, the insider also states that ‘Batman’ has gone over budget and clearly Warner Bros. is not happy about it. And if they were to replace Pattinson it would cost them so much more than just money.

Do you think Robert Pattinson will do justice to the role? Have you heard of other rumours like these? If not RP, who do you think would be the better actor to play Batman? Let us know in the comment section below.