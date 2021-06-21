This is unbelievable! Robert Downey Jr. hates Reese Witherspoon and refuses to work with her for this reason.

Reese Witherspoon is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Starting off her career at the tender age of 15, Witherspoon’s first movie was titled ‘The Man in the Moon’, which was well received by the audience. Witherspoon undoubtedly checks all the “Hollywood beauty standard” boxes, but beauty did not always get her far.

Highlights —

Robert Downey Jr. refuses to work with Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon most hated to work with

Just like any other actor, she too had her share of failed productions and a period of time when she was barely offered any roles. So, has past tragedies made Reese Witherspoon so desperate to ultimately be resented by one of the best actors in Hollywood? What is the reason behind that resentment? Read on to know more.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. REFUSES TO WORK WITH REESE WITHERSPOON

In 2019, Star released an issue with a controversial title that read, “Reese Begs RDJ To Join Her Next Big Little Project”. According to this article, the actress had been sending the Iron Man actor videos of herself begging him to sign on for a role in one of her forthcoming shows, but apparently, he wasn’t interested whatsoever.

Related: Marvel Will Never Overcome The Price It Paid For Casting RDJ As Iron Man

The clash of celebs: Robert Downey Jr. hates Reese Witherspoon for this reason

To add more fuel to the fire, an insider source exclaimed that Robert respectfully requested her to cease sending them. “He always valued their friendship, but this is a bit too much”, the source adds. Furthermore, according to the unnamed source, Witherspoon is under intense pressure to create a hit through her production business, Hello Sunshine, and feels that scoring Downey Jr. will assure success.

However, the tabloid’s narrative was proven to be incorrect by American ‘celebrity’ fact-checker the Gossip Cop. The Gossip Cop confirmed with RDJ’s speaker, who said on record that everything is false and rejected the allegation as “silly”. Witherspoon didn’t hurl Downey Jr. into one of his ventures, and the player didn’t reject her inexistent demands. So, the next time you hear your source saying that Robert Downey Jr. refuses to work with Reese Witherspoon, know that they are incorrect.

REESE WITHERSPOON MOST HATED TO WORK WITH

Now that some facts have been straightened out, let’s talk about why Reese Witherspoon is most hated to work with. Reese Witherspoon is seen as a charming southern beauty with a salty edge. At least, she does when it comes to holding her own in Hollywood as an actor and producer. But fans have often questioned if Reese’s open and honest demeanour has ever caused an issue on filming. Is she difficult to deal with, or is she as nice as she appears?

Related: Robert Downey Jr Is Bent On Making Sherlock Bigger Than Iron Man

As reported by Digital Spy, Reese Witherspoon made a fuss about getting intimate with her on-screen partner Vince Vaughn for the 2007 movie ‘Four Christmases’. For reasons unknown, the pair had a personal feud that led to the discomfort and ultimate cutting out of certain scenes they did not agree on doing together.

After watching Reese Witherspoon's appearance on the @ericandre show, I am disgusted by her vulgarity and lack of professionalism and quite frankly, she was very rude to a more than welcoming host. I am ashamed of this behavior, and I will be supporting her no longer. — Olivia (@latelylovely) May 17, 2019

While most might say that Witherspoon is the nicest of the whole lot in Hollywood, sources claim that she is just another arrogant millionaire who thinks too highly of herself. As a matter of fact, on one occasion, Gwyneth Paltrow slammed Reese Witherspoon, accusing her of solely shooting chick-flicks for money and fame. While there aren’t many instances that have been talked about in public, one incident makes it enough for fellow actors and fans to form an opinion.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

In comparison to her good friend Jennifer Aniston, who got into the industry at around the same time as she did, Jen is certainly far more versatile in movies and as a result is better off and, might we say, more successful. As Paltrow pointed out, doing the same ol’ rom-com hasn’t gotten her further than where she’d like to be, which also boxes her into one specific category of expertise. Honestly, this just makes her sound really boring.

Are you a Reese Witherspoon fan? What are the other crazy rumours have you heard about the actress? Do you think Witherspoon’s got what it takes to be called a versatile performer? Would you ever like to see RDJ and Reese Witherspoon working together? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.