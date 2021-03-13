‘The Boys’ came out and unexpectedly gained fans all over the world. The show’s previous 2 seasons were a tremendous success and there is hope that the third season will be on the same level, or it could even be the best season so far.

The Boys’ is an American superhero show based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel comic books. Eric Kripke is the screenwriter for ‘The Boys’ and developed the show for the streaming service Amazon Prime. The series is about a group of vigilantes that combat superheroes that overuse their powers.

Highlights —

‘The Boys’ Season 3 release date

Everything we need to know about season 3 of ‘The Boys’

It is inevitable that ‘The Boys’ will have a third season. The show is a massive success and it is the most famous Amazon series to date. We still do not have any official release of when it is coming, but we know that it is coming for sure.

‘The Boys’ Season 3 on Amazon

Amazon was betting on the show even before the second season aired. They were certain that the show would be a success and were willing to give time to it in case it didn’t show that success right away.

Related: Everything You Should Know About The Boys Season 3

Eric Kripke tweeted that on October 20, 2020, the show is coming back and even gave a spoiler of the name of an episode that will be called “Herogasm”.

Like every other production, ‘The Boys’ was also affected by covid, but Amazon said that they are taking the necessary security measures to keep production going at the fastest pace they can.

Everything we need to know about season 3 of ‘The Boys’

The third season has everything to be the best one so far and there are a few storylines that might be interesting.

One of them is Hughie Campbell who decides to start working with congresswoman Victoria Neuman, the person secretly responsible for the heads exploding in the second season. It all indicates that Hughie could be in danger in season 3.

Another interesting storyline is Billy Butcher’s family issues. Season 2’s finale messed up with Billy Butcher on a personal level. After dealing with old issues, especially the ones with his dad, he also had to deal with the death of his long time disappeared wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten). As if it would not be enough, Butcher now has to take care of Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) that is now under Gracy Mallory’s (Laila Robins) supervision.

‘The Boys’ is such a special show that fans are betting that the third season will be the best one so far. Do you also believe that that is possible? Let us know in the comments section below!