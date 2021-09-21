The Big Bang Theory Reunion Responsibility Lies On Tiny Shoulders Of Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco hints at a possible‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion in future and says she’s all down for it. Keep reading to find out what she has to say.

In an era when other sitcoms’ styles and filming procedures evolved dramatically, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ stuck to the multi-camera, live studio audience methods of the past. The show’s classic style helped it maintain its popularity over the years, allowing it to stay one of the most-watched series on television for many years. The final episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ aired just over two years ago, on May 16, 2019, and millions of fans all across the world missed the show.

If one of the sitcom’s protagonists agrees, the group may reunite, not necessarily for further episodes, but for a reunion akin to what happened in ‘Friends: The Reunion‘, a special accessible on HBO Max. And Kaley Cuoco has weighed in her interest for the very same.

Any programme with such a large fan base is sure to elicit reunion speculations, and former actress Kaley Cuoco is all in if one occurs. Speaking with “E! News”, Cuoco stated that she’d be thrilled to reconcile with her former co-stars at some point in the future if the perfect situation arose. She said,

“I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show. I can’t wait for the Friends one, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves as well”.

She also added, “It seems like yesterday we were together. I think everyone (in the cast) is now trying to go their new ways and planning their next projects, and I’m looking forward to seeing how each one will do”.

Cuoco, who is currently starring in and executive producing ‘The Flight Attendant’, says it feels like no time has passed since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended. She’s done rather well for herself, garnering a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in ‘The Flight Attendant’ and made us all laugh and adore her even more as she shared how it felt not to win.

So there’s a chance that a reunion won’t happen right away. However, she stated that anything is possible in the future. “I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that”, Cuoco said.