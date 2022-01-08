The Big Bang Theory Fans! Kaley Cuoco Has A Big Surprise For You

Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’ star, posted a sweet tribute to her sister Briana on Instagram for her birthday to show how much she loves her, and it was wholesome.

Kaley Cuoco doesn’t post photos of her family all that often, but just this week she dedicated not one, but two Instagram posts to her sister Briana.

Kaley Cuoco posts a heartfelt post for her sister Briana

Briana wishes Kaley a happy birthday with a different throwback photo of Kaley and herself

The Heartfelt Instagram Post

In the caption, she lovingly wrote: “Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give.”

Kaley Cuoco posts a heartfelt post for her sister Briana

“Everyone who knows you adores you … NOONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise I will do the same for you..”

“I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year”, she concluded, adding a row of celebratory emojis to finish it off.

Her sister Briana responded to the post saying: “I love you sister!!!” and fans were charmed by the bond between the two, as well as the incredible throwback.

“Aw that was very well said”, one wrote, with another saying: “What a beautiful photo, happy birthday @bricuoco”, and many others sharing birthday wishes as well.

Briana Gave a Sweet Tribute to Kaley

As if Kaley’s big sister vibes aren’t enough to make you swoon, perhaps the fact that the sisters share nearly identical birthdays (despite being three years apart) will do the trick. While Kaley wished Briana a very happy birthday on November 29, Briana turned around and did the same for her big sis one day later.

Briana’s IG post read: “HBD my beautiful, talented, generous, wonderful, hilarious sister!! Actually, don’t know what I’d do in this life without us going through it together. I love you so very much.” She posted a different throwback photo of herself and Kaley.