The Best Sitcom Of All Time Debate Is Settled — Its The Big Bang Theory

The excitement while watching ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is unbeatable, no matter which shows you compare it with.

Shows have come and gone, but there are only a few that deserve a special place in our hearts, and TBBT is one such show. Be it, Sheldon, Raj, Leonard, or Howard, each character has a story to tell, a story we can resonate with. There are so many things that make this show super special, of course, it is impossible to list them all. However, we are here to tell you the nuances that made this show stand apart and what fans love the most about ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Highlights —

What made ‘The Big Bang Theory’ different from the others?

What do fans love the most about ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

The Big Bang Theory Is The Best Sitcom Of All Times

What makes ‘The Big Bang Theory’ so epic?

We all know that the show revolved around nerds and scientists. Till the very end, we were surrounded by talks of academia. Just imagine, if the producers would have scripted something really nonsensical? To avoid this from happening, they hired a scientist, David Saltzberg who is also a professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA.

Video Credits: Access

Throughout the series, David looked into the scripts, dialogues, problems and even the props used on the set to save the show from becoming one big disaster. Well, we will have to give this credit to the creators of the show, who didn’t want to miss out on a single detail.

Fans are discussing their favourite part of ‘TBBT’ on Reddit

A user on Reddit literally stated that they love ‘TBBT so much that it hurts. This one statement led to an interesting conversation where many users confessed what they love the most about the show.

The premise of the show – No one can argue that it requires a lot of creativity to create a sitcom out of a story of a few nerds. Well, this is what the writers of TBBT did and gave us the best show of all time.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

It is cheerful – On a gloomy day, what else does one need than a show that instantly cheers us up. The funny storyline and the chemistry between the characters, makes us feel that we are a part of the show, helping us in getting over the problems of the real world.

Top-notch cast – Honestly, we can't imagine the show with any other actors in it. The cast is what makes this show alive and so likeable. To Imagine someone else playing Sheldon or Leonard is nearly impossible.

We can watch it endlessly – You all will admit that no matter how many times we watch TBBT, we will never ever get bored of it. In fact, every time we watch it, we just fall in love with this show more than ever.

If you are a TBBT fan, then let us know what you love the most about this sitcom in the comments below.