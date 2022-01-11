The Batman Trilogy! Robert Pattinson Will Be Seen As The Batman For Three Times

Now that the first film starring Robert Pattinson as Batman is well on its way, rumours of a possible trilogy have started to filter out. Will the Batman trilogy happen? It appears that Pattinson has some thoughts.

Robert Pattinson has always been on the news cycle for one reason or the other. But, lately, it’s because of his upcoming movie as Batman. Taking on the dark cowl is not for the faint of heart, and if the recent interview is to be believed, Robert has agreed to make this association long-term. But, before vengeance strikes the silver screens, it’s essential to take notice of the career that Pattinson has had.

Before the Bat

The teenage boy who debuted with ‘Twilight’ was not on anyone’s horizon to be a bankable thriller actor. But in the years since, RPattz has matured as an actor, making strides in every which way. The memo was already there with ‘Water for Elephants’. The movie follows a circus troupe and the internal politics which makes a young vagabond, portrayed by Robert Pattinson, revolt against the system.

After that, he acted in indie movies. He chose the arthouse route to elevate his reputation after the string of bad publicity became the norm with the ‘Twilight’ films. He took on roles in films like ‘The Rover’, ‘Lost City of Z’, and ‘The Childhood of a Leader’. In doing these, he earned a reputation for being a no-nonsense actor who could get the job done.

However, the indie life was not rewarding in terms of money. He said, “The problem which I was finding was, however much I loved the [indie] movies I was doing, no one sees them. And so, it’s kind of this frightening thing because I don’t know how viable this is for a career … I don’t know how many people there actually are in the industry who are willing to back you without any commercial viability whatsoever”.

He started 2020 without having any new projects in the line. He was getting excellent reviews, but he was slowly becoming irrelevant without anybody seeing the films. He described the year like this, “It’s a complaint that many people have about me. This total … I don’t have a sense of time. I think something two years ago could actually be a week ago. It’s definitely been a complaint about my personality”. So, he chose to take up the more intense popular movies. Hence, ‘Tenet’ and now, ‘The Batman’.

The cowl

Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Adam West, Christian Bale, and Robert Pattinson. Except for Adam West, whose entire history of the character is defined by the campy overtones of the 60s, all the other character iterations have been darker.

George Clooney’s Batman did come close to Adam West in campy-ness but, it was also a silly set of movies. However, what makes Keaton and Bale stand out is how the sweeping imagery positions itself.

Batman is a dark character. Though he has one of the most vital families in the comic book world, he is driven by vengeance. His story is often marred with tragedies, the death of a Robin, the end of his parents, and the death of uncountable citizens of Gotham city.

Bale carried his character with nuance and anger. Though fans have pointed out that the unusually harsh voice made him sound strange. ‘The Batman’ trilogy featuring Keaton also showed a man fighting with darkness.

Robert Pattinson is supposed to take up this story.

The trilogy?

Robert Pattinson hinted at the trilogy of ‘The Batman’ in an interview. When asked about his preparation for the role, Pattinson pointed out that he was planning for 2-3 films. He has prepared himself mentally for the long haul and has plans to showcase the humanity of Bruce Wayne when the movie goes into a trilogy.

Though an official confirmation is yet to be forthcoming, the story hints at a trilogy, and ‘Batman’ might be getting a new lease on life.