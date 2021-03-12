After many rumours surrounding the market, Matt finally talked about the controversy about Rachael’s racist actions.

What is a reality show without drama? Boring, right? But what if that drama turns into a controversy? In the age of the internet, your one disputable statement can make you the talk of the town. Well, something similar happened to our Bachelor star, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Highlights —

How did Matt address the rumours about Rachael?

What is ‘The Bachelor’s’ host Chris and Rachael’s racism controversy?

‘The Bachelor’ star Matt James has finally opened up about Rachael Kirkconnell’s TikTok controversy

Related: Taking A Look At Some Of The Oldest Bachelors From The Bachelor Franchise

What did Matt have to say about the rumours surrounding Rachael?

In the episode which aired on 1st February, Matt James went on a shopping trip with Rachael Kirkconnell and there he somewhat expressed his love for Rachael. However, what negatively impacted the audience, is when one woman on TikTok confessed that Rachael and her friends mocked her for dating a Black man. Not just this, there were many accusations about Rachael liking racist posts on social media. But instead of staying silent on this matter, Matt addressed these rumours in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”.

He said,

“I would just warn people to be careful about making accusations before someone’s had a chance to speak on it. Rumours are dark, and they’re nasty, and they can ruin people’s lives, so I would give people the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully, she’ll have her time to speak on that”.

Video Credit: Us Weekly

He further talked about the consequences of spreading false rumours and warned the viewers to be careful about it. He then urged the audience to not believe every story they hear on the internet and also advised them about the choice of words they use. In the end, he added, “Everyone has a story, and I would just be receptive to that”.

What is this whole Chris Harrison and Rachael’s racism controversy?

After Chris received a lot of retaliation from the viewers for supporting Rachael and her racist actions, he decided to step down as the host for the coming weeks. Chris took to his Instagram to share this news with his fans,

“The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special”

The audience has appreciated the decision of Chris backing out of the show, and have commended Rachel Lindsay for her interview with Harrison, and openly criticising the racist culture of the show.

Do you agree with Chris’s decision of backing out from the show? What do you think about Rachael’s racism controversy? Let us know your views in the comments below.