Thanos Failed! Loki Finds a Bigger Threat In MCU

‘Loki’ is changing everything fans know about MCU power dynamics in the first episode Itself.

The first episode of the Marvel Disney+ limited series ‘Loki’ aired on June 9th this past week. The episode gave fans a lot to talk and speculate about as it introduced the concept of time travel and multiple universes in the MCU in a way that is much deeper than how ‘Avengers: Endgame’ did.

‘Loki’ also introduced MCU fans to their first look at Kang the Conqueror while teasing that a mysterious figure might cause catastrophic damage to the timeline and become Loki’s biggest threat.

Loki Finds a Threat Greater Than Thanos in the First Episode Itself

The following article contains spoilers for the first episode of ‘Loki’.

ORIGINS OF THANOS

Thanos has always been the iconic big bad of Marvel comics even before he debuted in the MCU.

Thanos was created by Jim Starlin and Mike Friedrich. The creation of Thanos was influenced by DC’s Darkseid, another extremely powerful alien in his own comic book universe. Thanos comes from a race of beings known as The Deviants. The Deviants most commonly appears in comics as villains for the Eternals who will get their own Marvel movie this year. As a result of having Deviant DNA, Thanos was far more powerful than other species on his home planet called Titan. A major reason why Thanos might have become a villain is that he was always feared and ostracised on his planet because of his advanced DNA.

Under the guidance of his romantic partner Mistress Death, Thanos gained more power and was dubbed as “The Mad Titan”.

Thanos set out on a quest to use the infinity stones to erase half the population from the universe. He did this in an effort to please his love interest since she represents the very concept of death.

The MCU origin of Thanos might not be as detailed as it is in the comic book, but ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ did indicate that Thanos hails from the planet Titan. However, a large part of his origin was changed by the movie. According to the MCU, Thanos is a radical environmentalist who wants to erase half the population of the universe to ensure enough resources for the times to come.

THE GREATEST POWER IN THE MCU

Wielding the infinity stones made Thanos more than just Loki’s biggest threat. It made him the most powerful entity in the MCU. Each infinity stone has control over one domain of existence. The six infinity stones control space, time, reality, power, mind, and soul respectively. Once Thanos gained control of all of them and used their powers together using the infinity gauntlet, he was able to take on the Avengers as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy all by himself. Teams that have been otherwise known to fight Gods.

That said, it is evident that the infinity stones are the most powerful objects on the MCU. Loki says so himself in the episode when he tells Agent Mobius that the reasons for his actions are because he wants the greatest power in the universe.

However, in a turn of events, Loki discovers otherwise. In the episode, after escaping confinement from the TVA and looking for a way out, Loki goes back to the room where they hold the Tesseract. He comes across a TVA agent who is looking over the Tesseract and threatens the agent’s life for it. It is here that Loki finds a whole drawer full of infinity stones from different alternate timelines. The agent tells Loki that the infinity stones are very ordinary for the TVA and that most employees use them as paperweight.

This causes a sudden shift in Loki’s perception, he spent all this time trying to find an infinity stone as it is considered to hold the greatest powers of the universe. Now all that is a lie, in fact, the infinity stones don’t even work in the TVA as the organization exists in a plane outside of space-time (like the Vanishing Point/Phantom Zone in DC comics).

If the infinity stones have lost their value to Loki and the TVA, then whatever the organization goes up against must be even more dangerous. This makes the mystery villain at the end of episode one of Loki’s biggest threat yet. Far more dangerous than Thanos since they don’t need the most coveted objects of power in the MCU.

No matter what happens next, the villains in ‘Loki’ will challenge the character like no one has before and prove to be a powerful nemesis for the titular character. Who are your favourite MCU villains? Drop your pick in the comments below.