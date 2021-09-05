Taylor Swift eloping with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Here’s why!

Wait, what? Taylor Swift is planning to elope with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn?

Even though Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with Joe Alwyn away from the eyes of the paparazzi and her fans, we want to know a little bit about their love life. When we look at these two, we know in our hearts that they belong with one another. However, since their relationship has been no less than a secret, we often wonder, if the duo is living together or is engaged? Well, we don’t know whether they got engaged in a private ceremony, but rumours have it that our pop queen is planning on eloping with her boyfriend. But, before we get all pumped up. Let’s find out whether or not this rumour is actually true or a mere piece of fiction.

Highlights —

Why is Taylor Swift eloping with her boyfriend?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s love story

IS TAYLOR SWIFT ELOPING WITH HER BOYFRIEND, JOE ALWYN?

Not just one, but two news outlets stated that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are planning to secretly exchange their vows.

Almost 12 months ago, “Star” reported that Taylor Swift and the love of her life were all ready to tie the knot and didn’t want the pandemic to create any sort of delay. It was stated that since the pandemic cancelled their plans of a big-fat wedding, they both agreed to settle on a more intimate ceremony. An insider told the magazine that neither Taylor nor Joe are interested in any formal ceremony and are completely okay with a small gathering. In fact, the source also mentioned that the duo is very excited and have also written their vows.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

Another news tabloid ‘Heat’ also ran a story saying that Taylor wants to marry her boyfriend, Joe, as soon as she can and the pandemic be da**ed. It was reported that even though they wanted a lavish wedding in the United Kingdom, they were happy to settle for a ceremony over zoom or something fairly intimate in Nashville. A source close to the tabloid said, “Joe was afraid Taylor would be disappointed without the big white wedding, but she assured him that she doesn’t need a big show, so long as they have each other, that’s enough for her”.

HOW MUCH TRUTH LIES IN THESE RUMOURS?

Well, turns out, this was a work of fiction. As of now, Taylor and Joe are in a happy relationship, with no plans of eloping. These rumours started to surface after Taylor uploaded a picture of her in a white dress on her Instagram in December, which was a PR stunt to promote her video for “Willow”.

A QUICK LOOK AT TAYLOR SWIFT AND JOE ALWYN’S LOVE STORY

The love story of Taylor and Joe begins in the year 2016, where they first met at the MET Gala.

Video Credits: Anne TV

For a very long time, nobody knew much about Taylor Swift’s personal life as she preferred keeping it low-key. However, it was back in May 2017, when it was reported that the duo had been dating each other for months now and Taylor also introduced him to her closest pals, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Do you believe the rumour that Taylor Swift is eloping with Joe Alwyn? Let us know your views in the comments below.