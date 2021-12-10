Why Superman Henry Cavill Had To Face Cruel Bullies

Henry Cavill suffered from weight issues. As a result, the actor had to deal with a lot as he grew up.

As a kid, Henry Cavill was overweight and unhappy. When he was 13 years old, he entered Stowe, one of Britain’s most prestigious public schools, in the middle of the first term. He recalls arriving late and discovering that the other students had all formed their own groups throughout the interview. A fat Henry Cavill had to deal with cruel bullies, which he discusses in-depth in an interview.

Henry Cavill talked about his time as the head boy at his prep school. Due to his previous experience, he aspired to be the head boy at his boarding school too. Some people’s noses were immediately out of joint as a result of what he sensed. There were a lot of popular kids with elder brothers competing for the position of head of the house. Cavill believed that it is human nature to strive to eliminate competitors. However, because he was fat, he was an easy target. Only because of his physique, many children referred to him as ‘Fat Cavill’.

Video Credits: Inspire Yourself

During his interview, Cavill discussed his experience with Osgood-Schlatter illness. Cavill was unable to exercise because of a typical adolescent ailment that causes swelling in the knee joints.

Osgood-Schlatter disease is related to developing pains and maybe very awful when you are a youngster and do not know what is happening around you. But it did pass. However, it meant that he could not participate in as many sports. As a result, he fell behind and became homesick. He did not get along with anyone. The school was a frightening place for him, whether it was his fault or theirs.

Cavill’s comfort was food and his parents

Henry Cavill was a big boy, but he was not a coward. He could have spoken up for himself in that section, where there was a lot of name-callings, but instead, he decided to hide that feeling with food.

There was also a lot of crying on the phone to his mother and father, perhaps three times every day. He comes from a large family. So, he prefers the pack mentality, something he did not get at school.

“Look sweetie you have got to stop phoning because it is just making everything worse”, his mother eventually told him. So, he did, and it became easier because there was no continual reminder of what he lacked.

Henry Cavill finally settled in Stowe, dropped weight, joined the CCF, and also pursued acting. He had to decide between entering the army and performing on stage until he met Crowe.

From fat to a fit Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill has clearly moved on from those days. He is now known for his chiselled abs in the iconic movie ‘Man of Steel‘. The actor went through rigorous training to get into the role of Superman.

A trainer named Mark Twight got hired by the production to work with him on his role in ‘Man of Steel’. He was always active, although he didn’t always go to the gym. He was exhausted all the time during pre-production. He woke early, ate yoghurt and fruit or an omelette. Then Cavill would go to a separate studio for two hours of stunt training such as battle choreography and wirework for the flying scene. After lunch, it was time for some cardio on the treadmill and rowing machine.

Video Credits: BBC America

“At first, it feels as if everything is getting broken down as you find all the right muscles to develop a base strength. Once you get beyond that, it becomes very exciting. You start to feel powerful and really good about yourself”, said Cavill.

Henry Cavill could deadlift 31st at his prime. Every ounce of food got counted. He began with 3,500 calories per day and gradually increased to 5,000 as he became stronger and could lift and burn more. One-third of carbs, one-third protein, and one-third of fat was the trainer’s rule. He was unable to consume alcohol. After the shoot, when he had completed all of the shirtless scenes, he would reward himself with a drink.

Even though Cavill’s fitness and nutrition regimens were hard, they certainly paid off as he was able to play the role of Superman to perfection.