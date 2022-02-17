Another ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off confirmed on HBO Max with this cast

James Gunn is already planning a second ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off after the success of ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO Max!

The huge success of ‘Peacemaker’ has prompted fans to demand more of ‘The Suicide Squad’ series. The events of the film directly followed the HBO Max show. In ‘The Suicide Squad’, John Cena made his DCEU debut as Peacemaker, as part of the secret second Task Force X team for the Corto Maltese mission. His patriotism drove him to oppose the rest of the team’s decision to reveal the truth about Project Starfish. As a result, the Peacemaker assassinated Rick Flag and engaged in combat with other Task Force X members.

Did you know James Gunn started making movies with his brothers at age 12?

HIGHLIGHTS —

James Gunn, eyeing a second ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off?

Who will feature in the ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off?

Will there be a second season of ‘Peacemaker’?

James Gunn, eyeing a second ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off?

In 2018, the well-known director made the decision to work with the DC Extended Universe to create a new instalment in the ‘Suicide Squad’ franchise. Warner Bros. and DC Films allowed him to bring back Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) to lead Task Force X once more. As a result, ‘The Suicide Squad’ received positive reviews, and Gunn developed a spin-off show for Warner Bros’ streaming service based on John Cena’s character Peacemaker.

In an interview with Deadline, James Gunn confirmed that he is working on something new. “Right now, we are working on something else, another TV show set in that universe”. Gunn explained that he could not say much about it.

It appears that HBO is pleased with the response to ‘Peacemaker’ and is open to the idea of a new series. While the project is still in its infancy, DKODING has learned that HBO Max is reportedly very interested in what James Gunn has to offer. It is all due to his successful work and passion for these projects and characters.

Who will feature in the ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off?

The director got asked if the next ‘Suicide Squad’ series on HBO Max would feature Doctor Who alum and ‘Suicide Squad’ star Peter Capaldi. Gunn responded with a laugh, revealing that the series would be of a different genre. He also stated that he does not believe it will be in the same genre as ‘Peacemaker’. It would not be as funny as ‘Peacemaker’, but it will take place in the same universe. However, stars Margot Robbie or Idris Elba appear unlikely to be available.

Another ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off confirmed on HBO Max with this cast

MORE FROM DKODING: James Gunn Is DC’s New Christopher Nolan

Peacemaker was revealed to have survived in the mid-credits scene, and Weasel shockingly revived in the post-credits scene. That leaves Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, King Shark, Ratcatcher 2, and Weasel as the only survivors from the main team. Of course, death is not a major impediment. Peacemaker was dead before his twist resurrection, but any of the visible corpses could miraculously recover. Aside from that, any of the characters could be the subject of a spin-off sequel.

DKODING definitely feels that it is not surprising that Gunn and HBO Max are willing to work on another ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off. With an average score of 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Peacemaker’ is a hit with both critics and audiences.

Will there be a second season of ‘Peacemaker’?

The ‘Peacemaker’ got conceived by Gunn during the pandemic lockdown of 2020. Gunn was finishing the edit of ‘Suicide Squad’. He was getting bored because he was confined like everyone else. Gunn was depressed and worried. So he needed something to assist him in taking care of himself.

Did you know James Gunn directed several Stan Lee cameos in the Marvel movies?

James Gunn recently shared that he is pleased with how those chances are progressing with each well-received episode. “There is a good chance of that happening. We are currently the most popular show on the planet. The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we are excited. We all like doing it. We need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me”, said Gunn.

However, we will have to wait for more information on the ‘Suicide Squad’ spin-off because Gunn is currently filming both ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and a movie in Atlanta.

Tell us if you are excited to watch another ‘Suicide Squad’ spinoff in the comments! Also don’t forget to follow DKODING for more updates about your favourite movies, celebrities, TV shows and web series. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for the latest updates.