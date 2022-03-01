Stranger Things’ Premiere Can Get Preponed Due To The Russia-Ukraine War

After the third season of ‘Stranger Things’ ended in 2019, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season. However, due to the pandemic, there was a slight delay in the production of season 4. And now, fans were getting a little worried, if the Russia-Ukraine war crisis would in any way impact the release of its new season. But from what it looks like, season 4 of the show will be premiering sooner than we expected.

‘Stranger Things’ is a Netflix-exclusive American science fiction horror drama television series developed by the Duffer Brothers. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Dacre Montgomery, and Maya Hawke are among the ensemble cast members.

The show is set in Hawkins, Indiana, in the early 1980s, in a fictional rural hamlet. The neighbouring Hawkins National Laboratory purports to do scientific research for the US Department of Energy, but it secretly conducts paranormal and supernatural operations, including those involving human test subjects. They have unintentionally established a doorway to another reality known as “the Upside Down”. The Upside Down’s influence begins to have disastrous consequences for the citizens of Hawkins who are unaware of it.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 will premiere with two parts

‘Stranger Things’ long-awaited fourth season will premiere in two parts this summer, with Netflix also confirming that the show’s fifth season will be its final.

This is all you need to know about ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4.

Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a letter released to fans, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things’. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last”.

‘Stranger Things 4’ will release its first half on May 27th, with the second half premiering on July 1st. Additionally, the possibility of future spin-offs has also been teased by the Duffer Brothers.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 teaser

The first sneak-peek for the next season, which was released in August, teased fresh sequences from the upcoming season, starring Eleven—with bangs!—and the gang in dangerous situations. From the looks of it, season 4 will be more thrilling and adventurous than ever.

How excited are you for 'Stranger Things' Season 4?