A recent social media post by ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Black Widow’ star David Harbour reveals fascinating details about his childhood and upbringing.

David Harbour is an American actor. Born in New York City, David Harbour is largely known for playing Jim Hopper in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and Red Guardian in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’. The actor has been praised many times for his performance as the unexpected police chief hero character Jim Hopper on ‘Stranger Things’.

Like Kevin Hart, Michael Cera or Hugh Grant, David Harbour has always been cast in roles that represent the common, average man. It is a part of the actor’s charm and what makes him so special to audiences. Many of his characters are very relatable and hence popular with the masses.

The now-famous movie star started his career by playing roles like that of a failed criminal on ‘Law and Order’, an overconfident doctor on ‘Elementary’, a dangerous FBI agent in the movie ‘Confess’. David Harbour also made a guest appearance on a TV show called ‘Lie To Me’ in 2009.

Like a true thespian, David Harbour has always shown an interest in acting. He wanted to get into the field from a very young age, even when he was in high school. It is not known whether David Harbour’s schooling influenced his acting career, but that could very well be possible.

The ‘Hellboy’ star graduated in 1997 from Dartmouth College, a private university in the state of New Hampshire. David Harbour’s first role was for the previously mentioned show ‘Law and Order’. Many actors in Hollywood often guest star in long-running procedurals like ‘Law and Order’ before moving on to get more popular roles. For example, Emmy winning actor Sterling K. Brown had a supporting guest star appearance in ‘Supernatural’ at the start of his career.

Stranger Things: Hopper Is Student Of The Hawkins Senior High School For Real

What is interesting about David Harbour’s history with ‘Law and Order’ is that he actually appeared in four different episodes of the show or one of its spin-offs. ‘Law and Order’ is a franchise with many different shows under the same title, for example, ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’, ‘Law and Order: Criminal Intent’, and ‘Law and Order: Organised Crime’. All these series combined, there are so many episodes of ‘Law and Order’ that the show is infamous for re-casting the same guest stars as different characters.

His work in small and forgettable roles continued as David Harbour had a few different one-line or non-speaking roles in many movies before rising to stardom. For example, he was credited as a dock worker in ‘War of the Worlds’.

Although his biggest break was with ‘Stranger Things’, David Harbour started to get slightly significant roles after he played a somewhat secondary villain character in the 2008 James Bond movie, ‘Quantum of Solace’.

This movie once again showed audiences that Hollywood is a very small world. David Harbour did not know at that time that he would once again work with someone from ‘Quantum of Solace’. Actress Olga Kurylenko who played the female lead in ‘Quantum of Solace’ also made a guest appearance in ‘Black Widow’. The Red Guardian plays a very important role in ‘Black Widow’, but has very few to almost zero scenes with Olga Kurylenko. (Those who have seen the movie will understand why.) Also, David Harbour’s love interest in ‘Black Widow’ is played by Rachel Weisz, who has been married to Daniel Craig (AKA James Bond) since 2011.

DAVID HARBOUR’S SCHOOLING

David Harbour posted a picture on Instagram about a yearbook photo from Hawkin’s High School. The yearbook shows a young David Harbour. This post made some people think that the actor went to Hawkins High School in reality. Hawkins, Indiana, is a fake town created for the story of ‘Stranger Things’ to take place in. Hence, it is obvious that David Harbour did not go there. His schooling is much more probable to have taken place in New York, where he grew up.

On close examination of the picture, it is visible that the yearbook names David Harbour as his character Jim Hopper in Stranger Things.

David Harbour could have submitted his actual high school yearbook photo to the ‘Stranger Things’ production team. That team could have then digitally planted it in the fictional yearbook along with stock photos of other actors, and that is why David Harbour looks like a realistic younger version of himself. It is also possible that the ‘Stranger Things’ special effects team used de-ageing technology to make David Harbour look like a teenager in the photo. It is becoming more and more common to make actors look like younger versions of themselves. An example of this is Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in ‘Captain Marvel’ or Netflix’s movie ‘The Irishman’.

Whatever method the ‘Stranger Things’ team used to make David Harbour look young, it is clear that the yearbook photo is fictional.

This yearbook is probably just a prop in the upcoming fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’.

