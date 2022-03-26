Stephen King’s The Boogeyman Is Not Going To Be What You Expect: Major Plot Changes Ahead

Decades after the story was published, ‘The Boogeyman’ will finally get an adaptation next year. Some have speculated as to what the original story is about and how the film would alter the plot. Keep reading to find out.

‘The Boogeyman’ is a sparse narrative with no plot, similar to many of King’s short stories (including Night Shift’s original ‘Children of the Corn’). It has not stopped filmmaker Rob Savage, one of the horror genre’s emerging talents, from joining the project to add some ‘Sixth Sense’-style flair to the story. ‘The Boogeyman’s first summary suggests that the film will change a lot of the original story while keeping the tale’s basic concept and elaborating on its scarier components.

Highlights

‘The Boogeyman’ to make major plot changes

So, when is ‘The Boogeyman’ set to release?

‘The Boogeyman’ to make major plot changes

The original story of Stephen King, ‘The Boogeyman’, is far too sad for a fun horror read for much of its brief telling. Although it is full of suspense and creepy details, the majority of the story is about a man recounting the deaths of his small children, which makes for a deeply depressing reading. Savage’s adaptation may be brutal, killing off the hero’s children one by one. However, it is far more likely that, similar to the upcoming Lovecraftian King adaptation ‘From A Buick 8’, the movie version will tone down the unfilmable elements and, as a result, make the story more palatable for a streaming audience.

‘The Boogeyman’ to make major plot changes

According to a recently released synopsis for ‘The Boogeyman,’ the film’s protagonist is a psychologist’s father whose daughters get chased by the eponymous monster following an encounter with him at their home by one of their father’s patients. If the scenario appears similar, it is because the unsettling opening sequence of ‘The Sixth Sense’ is based on the idea of a psychologist getting approached by a problematic patient.

MORE FROM DKODING: Here’s The Latest Update About Stephen King’s Boogeyman Adaption On Hulu

However, there is no guarantee that the film adaptation of ‘The Boogeyman’ will be inspired by the infamously convoluted horror mystery from the 1990s. After all, the plot could suggest that the film will be a supernatural take on Martin Scorsese’s eerie ‘Cape Fear’, in which a man targets his enemy’s daughter in order to torture the film’s antihero.

So, when is ‘The Boogeyman’ set to release?

While no release date has been announced, ‘The Boogeyman’ will be available for streaming in 2023. The film will be promoted as an Original on all of Disney’s direct-to-consumer platforms. It will include Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in the rest of the world under the Star name.

Video Credits: SickoModeGaming2775

Many fans have been waiting since 2018 to see if they will be able to see a full-length adaptation of King’s novella, and the good news is that ‘The Boogeyman’ will be available in 2023.

Let us know in the comments how excited you are to see ‘The Boogeyman’ get a full-length feature.

Stay updated with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.