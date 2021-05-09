Spoiler Machine Tom Holland Would Have Spoiled WandaVision For You

The much-awaited ‘WandaVision’ finale was finally released, and everyone had different reactions, including Tom Holland. Let’s find out more about Holland’s reaction to the ‘WandaVision’ finale!

‘WandaVision‘ finally ended its first season and left fans with many questions about its characters. While the series might have ended, there is more to be revealed about Wanda or Scarlet Witch‘s story. But the show did manage to kick start Phase 4 of MCU. ‘WandaVision’ has been getting immense love from fans. Tom Holland, aka Spiderman, also cannot stop praising it.

Tom Holland reveals his thoughts on 'WandaVision'

'WandaVision' finale recap

Tom Holland responds to 'WandaVision' finale

Tom Holland reveals his thoughts on ‘WandaVision’

‘Spiderman’ actor Tom Holland recently revealed his love for ‘WandaVision’ in an interview with “Collider”. He mentioned that he absolutely loves the show. He mentioned that he was obsessed with ‘WandaVision’. Though he felt it was difficult because obviously, he was on a Marvel set at the moment. So, all of the producers were there, and he could just go up to Kevin Feige and be like, ‘So what happens? What is going on?’ He also talked about how difficult it was for him to not ask the questions he wants the answers to.

Accidental Spoiler Machine Tom Holland say this about ‘WandaVision’ finale

Tom Holland further revealed his thoughts on ‘WandaVision’ by mentioning how for him, it is his favourite Marvel thing he has seen, because it really makes you think about ‘What am I watching? What is going to happen? Where are they going to take this?’ He loved that they brought back the idea of releasing an episode a week. He felt it required the calibre and the quality of the show to be better because you need to keep people engaged for a longer period of time.

‘WandaVision’ finale recap

In the ‘WandaVision’ finale, Agatha Harkness tries to siphon Wanda’s powers. She gets defeated when Wanda sets symbols of the ruin on the Hex. Wanda then puts a spell on Agatha and makes her believe that she is the annoying neighbour. On the other hand, Vision went against S.W.O.R.D.’s White Vision. Eventually, he found out his real identity. Wanda decides to take down the Hex. The Hex disappears and leaves Wanda standing in an empty house. She then flies out of Westview.

Video Credits: ET Canada

In the first ‘WandaVision’ post-credits scene, an agent asks Monica to meet her inside the movie theatre for a briefing. The agent reveals herself as Skrull, sent by an old friend of her late mother, Maria. She told Wanda that he would like to meet her. When Monica asked who he is, Skrull pointed towards the sky. He turned out to be Nick Flurry. We know that Flurry was on board the space station using Skrull agents to talk to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home‘.

In the second post-credits scene, Wanda is sipping her tea. Real Wanda is in her Scarlet Witch attire and is reading the Darkhold, the book of magic. In the finale of ‘WandaVision’, Agatha told Wanda that she was more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme. It connects to ‘Doctor Strange‘. Wanda would be part of the upcoming sequel ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. However, we are still not sure how exactly she would fit into the story.

Tom Holland responds to ‘WandaVision’ finale

After revealing what Tom Holland thinks about ‘WandaVision’, he also responded to the ‘WandaVision’ finale.

In an interview with “ScreenRant”, Tom Holland revealed that he was most excited to see more from Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after ‘WandaVision’. Holland further named the Avengers spin-off series, which connects to upcoming feature films ‘No Way Home’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ as his favourite Marvel thing he has ever seen.

Video Credits: Screen Rant Plus

“I am loving ‘WandaVision’ at the moment, it is easily one of my favourite Marvel shows I have ever seen. I am obviously very excited about ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘. I have got my famously strange, rocky relationship with those two [Sam and Bucky], but I love them both and I am excited to see how it works out. I think the ‘Loki’ show looks really, really cool.”

The ending of ‘WandVision’ has left many fans confused. Tell us what you thought about the finale of ‘WandaVision’ and what will unfold in the future MCU series in the comment section below!