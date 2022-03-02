Spider-Man: No Way Home Writer Finally Revealed Why Robert Downey Jr Didn’t Return

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s’ writer finally explained why Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man did not return in his protégé’ Peter Parker’s latest adventure.

Jon Watts and Tom Holland delivered their magnum opus ‘Spider-Man: Now Way Home’ last year but one thing that fans can’t seem to get over is the absence of Robert Downey jr.’s Iron Man in the movie. The movie writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers came to the rescue of fans as they revealed the reason behind RJD’s absence in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

What Did the Writers Have to Say?

In a recent interview on Jeff Goldsmith’s podcast ‘The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith’, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed that Marvel Studios had closed all of their options to bring back Downey Jr.’s character. They said that such an idea was a non-starter, at least for the people at the Marvel Studios. They went on to add that it’s unlikely for Tony Stark to be making any on-screen appearances any time soon while addressing some of the plot holes that fans have previously brought up.

Chris McKenna said, “Honestly, that’s like a non-starter in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They just don’t really like constantly invoking… I mean, Tony cast such a large shadow even after Endgame, which we dealt with in Far From Home. But I think everyone felt like we can’t just keep on going to the Tony well. And I think what we started realizing as we were writing this is that he wasn’t the Uncle Ben. I mean, he was a father figure. There was a bond between them. In Endgame he even has a photo of Peter, and it seems to be the final moral impetus to have him risk everything to try to reset the balance of the universe”.

Chris further added at the end that the point was to narrate a different story for Peter Parker, and he felt Tony did not have much to do there. Although McKenna and Sommers agree that Tony Stark’s death is permanent, fans are still sticking to the hope that he will return to the franchise at some point given the fact that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will properly explore the concept of the multiverse in MCU.

