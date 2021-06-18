‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ To Be Tom Holland's Last MCU Film

As fans gear up for another fun-filled outing of Tom Holland as Spider-Man, it might also turn out to be his last film at the MCU. With no contract extension, is MCU saying goodbye to the iconic web-slinger?

Tom Holland swung into our hearts with his performance in ‘Civil War’ and his Spider-Man became a part of the culture that has been defining MCU. However, since the character is still only on loan from Sony, his latest movie might also be his last with MCU. So can the universe survive without him?

THE COMPANY STRUGGLE

Marvel’s financial woes have been in the public record for very long. In the 90s, due to various economic downturns mixed with the fall of comic books’ popularity as a medium, they sold out most of their A-list characters to major studios.

These contracts are why Spider-Man, X-Men, and several other entities have never been a regular part of the MCU lore despite them going from strength to strength. However, with Disney intervening and the success of MCU, Marvel finally turned around and started raking in profits.

While this meant that Marvel superheroes were back on the screen again, the A-listers and their home at different studios, most notably, the X-Men franchise belonged to Fox, and Spider-Man belonged to Sony. So while Disney bought out Fox in a multi-billion dollar deal, Sony was bought in for a merger for their ‘Spider-Man’ movies in MCU.

However, whether the merger would keep working in the future is a point of contention. Kevin Feige has specific directorial ideas about MCU, something that Sony might not be happy with. However, given that MCU rakes in publicity from Spider-Man and can use it to promote their movies, it also means that Sony loses out on significant profits.

Together these situations have created a stalemate. Now, if Sony decides to pull out of the deal and choose to do ‘Spider-Man’ their way, this could mean the MCU’s ending. So, will Marvel and Disney fight for the rights to Spider-Man? Or will they bend to Sony’s whims?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ To Be Tom Holland’s Last MCU Film

MCU PLANS

MCU has no immediate plans with Spider-Man, it seems. In Phase 4, the only film that has been listed is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ This might be Tom Holland’s last MCU film because MCU is moving in the cosmic realm, where Spider-Man might be out of his depth.

Even though Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ MCU introduces the multiverse into the universe, Spider-Man in MCU is so underpowered that he would not be of much use against the big baddies that are supposed to come into MCU in the future.

Tom Holland has grown during his work in MCU too. His latest movie ‘Cherry’ explores the actor’s dark side and brings out a new part of him on the screen. In addition, he has made connections and friends in the industry that would push him forward to newer heights.

With both the MCU and the actor evolving rapidly, it might mean that going forward with Spider-Man might not be in the cards anymore. However, Holland considers the films as one of his favourite projects, and he wants to work on more of them to push for a contract extension.

However, this is where Sony comes to play. If Sony wants more creative control, it would have to fight with Feige and Disney. With neither company wishing to lose out on profits and wanting the best out of the movie series, contention over the character and Holland might lose out.

WILL MCU FIGHT FOR SPIDEY?

While Feige might not have immediate plans with Spider-Man, the Spiderverse is a great way to explore the multiverse in the Marvel universe. With different iterations of Spider-Men existing across universes and offering many experimental possibilities. and Venom and Carnage being excellent villains, it makes no sense to say goodbye to Tom Holland just yet.

So, while there might be chances that this might be Tom Holland’s last MCU film, Feige might ultimately decide to hold onto the character to explore the multiverse further.

So, while it is unlikely that Disney would cede creative control to Sony in their fight, they would probably be willing to invest more money in keeping the character around.

Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ MCU movie might be his last for the series. However, with the multiverse opening up, Sony and Marvel might collaborate further to get more profits. So, fans have to wait a few months to see if this indeed turns out to be Tom Holland’s last MCU film, but, chances are, it won’t be.