Spider-Man: No Way Home To Recreate The Original Spider-Man Films Feat. Tobey Maguire

MCU’s new film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer cleared a lot of intentions Kevin Feige has for the future of the Spider-Man saga within the Marvel cinematic universe. Like millions of fans, Kevin is also aware of the cult status of the Sam Raimi directed original Spider-Man trilogy. How close are we to see a recreation of the original ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy featuring Tobey Maguire?

Spider-Man is one superhero character that has been rebooted thrice within the past two decades. First, it was Sam Raimi’s Toby Maguire starrer ‘Spider-Man’ which arrived at the turn of the century and became a major success. Later, that decade, it was Andrew Garfield starrer ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’. But when it did not come out as planned, it remained one film short of a trilogy. Spider-Man got a new life in Tom Holland when he appeared in MCU’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, and since then, there is a whole new generation that knows Tom as the definite Spider-Man. However, for the ones who had seen Sam Raimi’s original ‘Spider-Man’ films when they came out, Toby remains the best Spider-Man. Marvel Cinematic Universe’s think-tank is perfectly aware of that. We can shortly see Toby donning his spidey suit again soon, in a Marvel film.

Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige was a part of the original ‘Spider-Man’ series. Apparently, he was an associate producer on those films in the early 2000s. Along with that, he was also involved in the production of the ‘X-Men’ franchise. So we can assume that he is a highly experienced man when it comes to producing superheroes. Many people also attribute Marvel’s globe-trotting success to Kevin’s attention towards fans’ demands. He proved this yet again when it was reported that Marvel was going to rebuild the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man franchise yet again.

However, this did not come across as a major surprise. The speculations started recently when the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer dropped and gave us a glimpse into what to expect from the film. In the trailer, we saw Spidey’s arch-enemies from the previous films, such as Doc Oc and Electro. Thus, it was clearly established that the film was going to step into the whole multi-verse realm. And seeing Doc Oc from Sam Raimi’s second ‘Spider-Man’ was what caused a stir on social media. The internet memes and theories aside, it was a clear cut signal that Toby Maguire isn’t actually ‘far-from home’ this time. While the trailer shied away from letting the fans explore more into what sort of multi-verse we will be witnessing, the hushed voices reveal that both Tobey and Andrew Garfield can be seen playing other two versions of the character.

In a recent interview, Kevin stated that he learned a lot watching Sam Raimi during the initial trilogy. With the announcement that Sam Raimi was hired to work on one of Marvel’s upcoming films, he seemed excited. He added that working on the same film with Raimi after all those years was a dream come true moment for him. He also mentioned that Sam was hired to aid in the editing of a forthcoming Doctor Strange movie. But given the excitement Kevin has been expressing on public platforms, how far are we from seeing a Spider-Man film directed by Sam Raimi with Kevin at the helm of the production.

We are still unsure about to what level ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will play on nostalgia and introduce us yet again to Sam Raimi’s world. But given the way the MCU’s Spider-Man saga is approaching, fans sense that the day is not far away when we will finally see an MCU ‘Spider-Man’ film starring Tobey Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi. Until then, let’s make do with Tom Holland.

