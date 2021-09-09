‘Spider-Man: No Way Home' teases the rebirth of a blockbuster in Hollywood

The disastrous pandemic has taken away a lot of the entertainment industry. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ might be the film that finally returns the blockbuster to the big screen.

Marvel changed the game for blockbusters. A cinematic universe that brought forth hit after hit. However, the pandemic has meant that the MCU fans have been waiting for a whole year for a new movie to release into theatres. Hollywood is clutching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with no other blockbusters on the horizon for a revival.

PETER PARKER AND RESPONSIBILITY

“With great power comes great responsibility”, Uncle Ben’s famous line has become a part of the cultural behemoth. In the ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ trailer, Tom Holland is also grappling, now, with the destruction of the space-time continuum.

MCU Phase 4 and 5 will deal with the multiverse in the universe. In the new Spiderman movie, Doctor Strange and Spiderman kick off a chain reaction that brings the multiverse crashing into the MCU, and phase 4 starts underway.

In theatres, ‘Shang Chi’ is a relatively tame exploration of powers and introduces a new hero. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is none of that, and there’s a reason for that. In 2020, the entertainment industry got 19% smaller, with movie halls and entertainment complexes everywhere were closing down.

Even “Warner Brothers” and “Disney” released ‘Black Widow‘ and ‘Suicide Squad 2‘ parallelly on streaming services and movie halls in 2021. The dismal year meant that no one was turning up at movie halls anymore. Even though the galleries are open now, MCU is releasing ‘Shang Chi’ into their streaming service after just a month.

Peter Parker’s movie might be the one to break the spell because ‘Spiderman: No way Home’ promises a happy Hollywood ending.

WHO ARE THEY BRINGING IN ?

The trailer for the new movie ended with a familiar villain coming back on screen. Doctor Octopus, widely regarded as one of the best Spiderman villains on-screen, returned with a “Hello, Peter”.

The multiverse is set to bring back iconic villains and heroes from the Sam Raimi and Andrew Garfield eras of Spiderman, making the film a large endeavour. It appears that MCU has bankrolled a definite biggie and kept it under strict wraps to ensure that they end up conquering the box office once again.

This will also be the first MCU movie with the security of some bankable names from Phase 1 and 2 of MCU. Doctor Strange and Spiderman were both late to the game of Avengers, with Chris Evans and RDJ leading the charge. Now, they are the future of the MCU, and the ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ trailer promises just that.

A big release is essential for Hollywood too. In a year filled with streaming, many attractions have suffered massive losses. A money-maker like the MCU being back on the screen means more fans will come in for movies, reviving an industry currently struggling. “Forbes” has already predicted that this will be the biggest release of the season.

IS IT GOOD ENOUGH?

Despite all the positive hype around the movie, it might still struggle at the theatre. While ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ promises a happy Hollywood ending, there are still large parts of the world that are unvaccinated. With the threat of variants remaining, the movie might struggle in a global market.

In the U.S., the movie might be a big success owing to the market opening up. Either way, the film is holding the hopes of an entire industry on its back. Tom Holland has a lot to prove as Peter Parker, and MCU carries forward the responsibility of bringing the entertainment industry back to profits.

Will ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ live up to its promise? MCU is banking on the movie to become the biggest blockbuster of the year. As the entertainment industry recovers from an unprecedented lockdown, many eyes will be on the film to bring the industry back on footing.