Spider-Man: No Way Home Destined To Doom

It looks like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has a lot of expectations to fulfil. But will the movie be able to live up to them?

Sometimes just the name of the cast of the movie is enough to determine whether the movie will be a blockbuster or just an everyday average film. With the record-breaking earnings of ‘Avengers: End Game’, there has been a debate about which other Marvel movie will beat this record. Now, it looks like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is leading the race with its record-breaking trailer. But before we get all worked up, will this Spider-Man movie be able to live up to all the hype?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has left everyone feeling speechless after its record-breaking views right after 24 hours of the release of its trailer. This new record even made the director of ‘The Avengers: End Game’, Joe and Anthony Russo, accept their defeat in the most graceful way ever. The Russo brothers took to their social media to celebrate this wonderful news and even penned a caption for it, “More like BRINGING it home!! You’re kicking ass and taking names TH”.

The last highest record was set by ‘Avengers: End Game’ with 289 million views. However, then came another Marvel movie’ ‘No Way Home’ with record-breaking views of 355.5 million within 24 hours of the release of the trailer.

Will the movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ live up to our expectations?

Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ live up to our expectations?

After smashing all the records with its trailer, we are wondering if the movie ‘No Way Home’ will also break all the records of ‘Avengers: End Game’? Well, Tom Holland does have his set fan following and with the appearance of Doctor Octopus, the level of excitement is already impossible to contain amongst all the fans. And if the director Jon Watts can bring the same level of action-packer sequences along with an emotional angle to intrigue the audience, then the balls are surely in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s’ court.

When will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ release?

You wouldn’t have to wait much to see your favourite Tom Holland in the theatres as the movie is all set to release on 17th December 2021.

