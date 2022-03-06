Spider-Man: No Way Home Actor Reveals That One Of The Spideys Used Fake Buttocks

Tom Holland created a stir in Spider-Man fandom saying, one among the three Spider-Man actors had to go for a fake hip in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’. Fans are busy speculating who among the three Spideys, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield used the padding to provide some cushioning in the body-hugging Spiderman suit.

Tom Holland sparks a guess gaming quipping that one of the Spideys wore fake buttocks

It is true that wearing a Spider-Man costume is not everyone’s cup of tea. Every actor who donned the costume has an experience to share.

Tom Holland’s new comments about the fake buttocks concept are driving fans insane!

While promoting ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, Tom Holland revealed that he feared puking in the costume because it was too tight even for a lean actor like him. However, the latest in the Spiderman costume amazing facts is as hilarious as it could get.

Tom Holland, who is known for revealing too many details, revealed that a little cushion is involved in the costume saga for one of them. According to him, the actor absolutely nailed the extra addition on set.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lead actor said that one of the Spideys wore fake pair of buttocks in his costume while shooting. Holland created a stir and stopped there itself. When he got asked as to whom he was referring to, he chose to remain quiet.

The actor had a smart response on Late Night with Seth Meyers, “But one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure that out for yourselves”.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s cameos in the latest ‘Spider-Man’ film could not be revealed to the public before the film’s release. Holland struggled to keep the truth from his thousands of fans.

Accompanied by his predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, an excited Holland kept pulling punches at his counterparts. He added,

“I remember being on set and being like, Wow. Oh, hang on a minute. Nah, that is not real”.

Who is the real Spidey donning the fake hip?

Since the announcement, fans have been speculating on who it could be. Spidey’s fake hip has undoubtedly become the talk of the town. Many theories are getting floated by eagle-eyed fans on the internet. Twitter was buzzing with users chiming in with their best guesses on the fake buttocks.

Most of them zeroed it down to Maguire. “I’ll tell you what, it’s not Andrew Garfield,” one Twitter user said confidently.

i’ll tell you what, it’s not andrew garfield 😂 — Hester ☼ (@hesterwrites) February 22, 2022

To spice up the guessing game, Holland shared a behind-the-scenes photo. It had the Spider-Man trio on set recreating the infamous Spider-Man meme. In the picture, one can see multiple Spider-Mans are pointing at each other.

DKODING experts say that the picture is not merely a coincidence. The actor has strategically posted at this time when the figuring out the fake buttocks game is on.

To make it worse, neither Maguire nor Garfield have hinted at anything related to adding to the speculations of fake ass. We hope to hear them talking about the cushiony Spidey suit sometime in the future.

Pour your thoughts on who you think used a fake hip in the comments box below.