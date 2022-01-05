Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: First Look, Easter Egg Revelation And Story Prediction

The next Spider-Man movie, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, is set to be launched in October, 2022. It will be a continuation of the last Spider-Man movie, ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’. The previous movie was released on the 6th of December, 2018.

The trailer was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment separately on their respective YouTube channels. You can find them here and here.

Highlights —

Easter Eggs in the First Look

Story prediction from the First Look

The trailer has a lot of easter eggs from the last film and various other films and sources. There are references to the existence of other Spider-people all over the world. The story of the film could be about a clash between Spider-men from different Spiderverse spread across multiple universes. Also, plugging in Post Malone’s song Sunflower in the intro even after 3 years and 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

Easter Eggs in the First Look

During the first five seconds of the clip, the text, “Meanwhile in ANOTHER ANOTHER UNIVERSE”, flickers and changes into a Hindi paraphrase. This could mean that there would be a parallel universe where India has its own Spiderman. The teaser for this film, which was released in 2019, also had a Spider-man logo that was painted in the colours of the Indian flag.

There is also a Spanish paraphrasing of the text, “Meanwhile in ANOTHER ANOTHER UNIVERSE”, which might be the indication for a Spanish Spider-man.

Video Credits: New Rockstars

The main character, Miles Morales is chilling on his bed, listening to Post Malone’s song Sunflower from ‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse’. This is definitely an indication that the story has continued after the last film and is re-told in this film.

The next scene is similar to the ending scene of ‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse’, telling us that the story might pick up from where they left.

Related: Spider-Man: India Pavitr Prabhakar To Debut In Spider-Verse 2

At 0:51 into the trailer, we spot a wooden moose among other stuffed animals on the shelf of Miles, which is an important prop in Christopher Miller’s another animated film, ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines’, which came out this year.

In the next scene, at 0:57, besides a sketch of Gwen Stacy, on Miles’ notebook, a ticket of the bus they boarded to and from the Alchemax Lab in the 2018 film, where Miles and Gwen had their first moment of admiration. The sketch of Gwen and the ticket confirms that Miles probably has a crush on Gwen already and cherishes the moments they spent together.

At about 1:40, Miles falls through a hexagonal pipe. This hexagonal pipe is possibly the gateway to other parallel universes. When he falls out at the end of the pipe, he arrives at a called Mumbattan, which can be seen written on a building. Mumbattan could be a reference to the Indian city of Mumbai. This further confirms the existence of an Indian version of Spider-man.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ (Part One): First Look, Easter Egg revelation and Story prediction

At 1:53, when Miles is literally hanging around the buildings, there are Hindi texts all over the place and also the animation texts change to Hindi. Additionally, the music also changes to Tabla and Sitar sounds which are some Indian musical instruments. This totally confirms the Indian Spider-man universe.

During 1:57, another inter-universal portal opens and a Spider-Man appears from there, grabs Miles and teleports both of them to another universe. In this scene, at 2:03, a Spanish text appears on the roof of a tunnel, also confirming the existence of a Spanish version of Spider-man.

Related: Tom Holland Finally Spoils Spider-Man: No Way Home

At 2:08, when Spider-man is thrown at the camera, the spider logo on his chest flickers and changes to several other Spider-man logos that have been already existing. This might hint at the appearance of the bearers of those spider logos.

Story prediction

The story will be based across several different universes. The filmmakers called these universes “SPIDER-VERSE” to hint at the presence of Spider-man in these universes.

The Spider-men from different Spiderverses could be seen fighting against each other, which should mean that there would be differences among the Spider-men. The reason for these differences could be many. It can be predicted that they were fighting to save their respective Spiderverses from a danger that would be affecting all of the Spiderverses.

Video Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

There could also be Spider-men teaming up with each other and fighting other Spider-men teams to support their respective causes.

Since there were special mentions to the Indian and Spanish versions of Spider-man, they would be playing an important part in this muti-Spiderverse clash.

This is film is to be released in two parts and this is the first of the two.

Meet other Spiderman fans in the comment section below and let us know your speculations.