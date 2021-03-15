FX’s popular series, ‘Sons of Anarchy’, ended after season 7. Let’s find out why!

Created by Kurt Sutter, ‘Sons of Anarchy’ was an intense action crime drama series that premiered on FX in 2008. The long and successful run of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ came to an end after seven seasons in 2014. Apart from crime, the series also focussed on corruption and racism through the motorcycle club that faced brawls inside and outside of it. The show mainly followed the journey of Jackson Teller (Charlie Hunnam), who was the vice president and the son of the founding member of the club.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Sons of Anarchy’ cancellation

Sutter answers Jax Teller’s fate on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

More ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spin-offs in the future?

‘Sons of Anarchy’ cancellation

Series creator Kurt Sutter had always planned to wrap up the story of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ by the seventh season. In 2012, when the series had been renewed for its sixth season, Sutter shared his future plans with “The Hollywood Reporter”.

“There is a part of me that does see being able to tell this story in seven seasons, but there is a part of me that does not want to say, ‘That is it’”, Sutter said.

Now we know why ‘Sons of Anarchy’ was unceremoniously cancelled after 7 seasons

Sutter shared that he is aware of FX’s model and the idea that after seven seasons the overhead and above-the-line costs begin to exceed the profit value of a show.

“I almost feel like when you hang that kind of finality and put a period on something, there is almost a backlash that happens with the fan base.”

Sutter answers Jax Teller’s fate on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

During a Q&A session, creator Kurt Sutter was asked about the main lead, Charlie Hunnman’s character Jax Teller. Fans were intrigued to know why the characters ended that way in the series finale. They further wondered whether his decision had to do with what happened to Tara in the season 6 finale of ‘Sons of Anarchy’. To which Sutter felt that there were so many things factored into that fateful decision. Tara, Gemma, his father, the club and many more. But, mostly for him, it was about ending the lineage of Tellers being associated with the outlaw life. Sutter felt that the mayhem had to end with him. Jax Teller would not have wanted his sons to follow in his path.

Another fan asked Sutter why it took so long for him to come around to the realization that his mother, Gemma Teller, played by Katey Sagal, was a dark influence on many of the series’ twists-and-turns. Sutter, who is married to Katey Sagal in real life, felt that it was nothing more than a son loving his mother and trusting her.

Related: Did Jax Teller Kill Someone In The Last Episode Of Sons Of Anarchy?

He felt that Jax trusted Gemma because no matter how much chaos she created, she was his mom. He knew her maternal love was strong and genuine that is why he trusted her. That is also why Gemma knew when Jax found out about the betrayal, he could only do one thing. The outlaw thing; in the rose garden.

In an interview with “E Online”, executive producer Paris Barclay talked about the final scene of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ that brought everything full circle when Jax went out the same way his father did. Barclay felt that emotionally when Jax raised his hands off his bike, and the look of serenity came over his face. He felt it was incredibly moving. He also appreciated actor Charlie Hunnam’s brilliance. And even that little look when he first saw the truck was amazing and subtle and great.

More ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spin-offs in the future?

After ‘Sons of Anarchy’s’ ended, Sutter had developed a spin-off series named ‘Mayans M.C.‘. It was about the rivalling motorcycle club with whom the Crows often interacted. Recently, the spin-off series was renewed for a third season.

Video Credits : TVweb

In 2019, Sutter was removed as the co-showrunner. Despite that, Sutter still has plans of expanding the SOA universe. He has often shared with fans of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ that he sees it as a four series universe. It included a nine-episode prequel about the original nine members and a sequel that would revolve around Jax Teller’s sons, Abel and Thomas.

DO you think the show should have continued instead of ending? Did you like the ending of the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.