Here’s How Sons Of Anarchy Secretly Revealed Its Ending In The Pilot Episode

The pilot episode of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ includes a subtle tease that would foreshadow what was to come for Jax in the final season. Curious? Scroll down to know more!

‘Sons of Anarchy’ is full of moments that may not have been mentioned or shown in the pilot episode but are foreshadowed. These little hints at future events can be found if you look closely enough! If you are watching the rerun of ‘Sons of Anarchy’, it’s hard not to notice the hints and foreshadowing in every episode that you just missed!

‘Sons of Anarchy’ has been acclaimed for its tone, the performances, the character arc – no wonder it became a cult favourite! It has been syndicated worldwide with over seven seasons to its name; it’s hard not to get hooked!

The series follows the story of Jackson “Jax” Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the VP of the motorcycle club Sons of Anarchy in Charming, California, as he attempts to keep his family and friends together while navigating a world gone insane.

The story begins when Jax finds a document written by his late father, John “JT” Teller, one of the MC’s original members, which outlines his intentions and vision for the club. Jax’s actions in the series’ final episode have significant consequences for his life, family, and club. His calling is to pursue a new path that may lead him to confront himself in ways he has never done before.

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ finale was devastating and satisfying, subtly foreshadowed in the pilot episode.

The first season of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ began with Jax serving as the vice president and Clay, the club’s President. The club was in a poor position due to internal conflicts with other clubs, Charming’s authorities, and even disagreements among themselves.

Jax saw Clay struggle to lead the club and the hard decisions he had to make from time to time. In the pilot episode, he tells Clay that “it ain’t easy being king”. Clay responds, “You remember that”. To those tuning in for the first time, it may appear that Clay was referring to when Jax becomes President since he was already the VP, but for people who have seen the series more than once, it’s a subtle yet foreboding hint of the finale and season 7’s tone.

Jax experienced a lot of heartbreak and devastating losses throughout the show, including the death of his closest friend Opie Winston (Ryan Hurst), which was a turning point in his development. Still, the one that sent him on a downward spiral was the loss of his wife, Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).

Season 7 of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ saw Jax Teller succumbing to the power of being President of SAMCRO and all the terrible things he had to do to get there, which involved killing Clay. Season 1’s Jax delivered the “king” line, who was more laid-back and optimistic, mirroring SAMCRO’s idea that it isn’t simple being king. It’s a fascinating parallel with the Jax from season 1, who was more laid-back and positive in delivering the “king” line, showing that being king is a lot of responsibility and difficulty. The line is also on-brand with William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, one of Sutter’s main influences for the show, as Jax represents the title character: a young prince haunted by his father’s ghost and who suffers the consequences of the actions of his mother and stepfather.

It’s because of Jax’s actions throughout season 7 that his death in the series finale wasn’t a surprise. It was even appropriate for the character and show and satisfying since he not only paid for all of his terrible deeds but also got rid of all of his sufferings since Opie’s death. The pilot episode is packed with little nuances and hints of foreshadowing.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ is a show full of tragedy, and the finale was no exception. Jax’s death was a long time coming, and it was heartbreaking to see his journey come to an end. What do you think about the way his story ended? Let us know in the comments.

