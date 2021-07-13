Snyder’s Justice League 2 Is A Reality Now

With WarnerMedia in new hands, restoring the SnyderVerse has become more possible than ever.

The excitement that Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ generated among fans has been unparalleled. No other franchise film, or any film in general, has been so coveted by audiences that they literally had to start a petition for it. It is the stuff of legends. The overwhelmingly positive response from fans, coupled with the Discovery and WarnerMedia merger, has created a very strong possibility of Snyder’s ‘Justice League 2’.

All DC fans should issue praises to AT&T for spinning off Warner Media which led to the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has expressed they “want creativity”. The new leadership has opened up bright possibilities of Zack Snyder getting reinstated into the DC Extended Universe for ‘Justice League 2’.

Although Warner Media Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff had made it clear that Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cut will be the end of his stint with the DCEU, she also expressed that the studio is “always going to listen to (their) fans”. The fans also did not take time to start a new movement called Restore the SnyderVerse, beckoning the studio to continue with Snyder’s vision for the DCEU. Under fresh eyes at Warner Bros. Discovery, which wants to capitalize on the potential of HBO Max, they cannot afford to let go of the honey that Snyder Cut ‘Justice League 2’ could be.

Snyder vs WB As Always

Zack Snyder made it crystal clear to “It’s Gone Viral” that he has crafted the post-Justice League game plan. “Look, the story’s figured out. I know what to do, it’s not a question”, he expressed. Snyder is clearly all set for ‘Justice League 2’.

However, things are not as forthcoming on the side of Warner Bros. The studio has been cold to the director ever since the release of his version of ‘Justice League’ on HBO Max, as revealed by him. “I haven’t heard from them at all! After I released the movie, I haven’t

gotten a phone call. It’s been radio silence”, Snyder said.

Despite this, Snyder has not abandoned hope and looks forward to what the merger with Discovery can lead to. He mentioned, “As far as I’m concerned, let’s see what happens with Discovery, and that’s cool. Who knows? All I know is that as of yesterday, Justice League was number 1 in the UK again, so …”

Joss Wheadon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Presently, Warner Bros. has a chance to redeem itself from the distaste it has received from fans for not respecting Snyder’s vision. The studio’s constant interference and the suicide of Synder’s daughter had led to his exit from ‘Justice League’. ‘Avengers’ showrunner Joss Whedon was invited to pick up the pieces but he failed as his ‘Justice League’ bombed at the box office and among fans and critics alike. He was even accused of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behaviour on set by ‘Cyborg’ actor Ray Fisher.

The release of Snyder Cut brought the DCEU right back on track as it felt like a DC film rather than a Marvel-rip off like Whedon’s ‘Justice League’. DC had been so wary of Marvel overtaking it and emulating the success of Marvel that it forgot how to be itself. In trying to recreate what Marvel did with its franchise, the DCEU lost its innate originality. Directors like Joss Whedon are not the solution to this but the likes of Snyder are. As much as making huge figures at the box office matters, Warner Media cannot neglect storytelling, which ultimately wins hearts and converts into numbers. Will it finally make the right choice of letting Snyder’s vision shine?

The Way Forward

When it happens, what will ‘Justice League 2’ turn out to be? To start with, the incorporation of a multiverse or multiple timelines has become inevitable. Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ teased the “Knightmare” timeline which features a stand-off between a corrupt Superman and a persevering Batman along with his team of insurgents. Even Snyder has expressed his vision of using Flash and Cyborg for “Knightmare”.

The possibility of a multiverse for the future of ‘Justice League’ also seems prominent as Michael Keaton has been re-casted as Batman for the Flash film set to release in 2022. Flash will also feature Affleck’s caped crusader. Thus, the stage for a DCEU multiverse is set.

In addition, to manage the unconventional running hour of Snyder’s projects, Warner Bros. could chart out an episodic mini-series release which was decided for Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ but was eventually disbanded. It could release ‘Justice League 2’ in several episodes to allay its apprehensions of a lengthy cut as well as enable Snyder’s storytelling to run its unabridged course.

What do you think of Zack Snyder returning for ‘Justice League 2’? Let us know in the comments.