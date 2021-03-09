Snyder’s Joker To Be The Darkest Rendition Of Joker Yet: Here’s why

The Snyder cut is due to come out in March, and sparking debate across the internet are the new images of Joker. Joker looks like a haunted figure and someone who has lost all hope. Could Snyder be going into darker interstices of Joker than anyone has ever gone?

DCEU is having its first significant resurgence after years of playing second-fiddle to the MCU. The forefront of this resistance is the release of the Snyder cut into the HBO Max portal. Snyder sparked debate across the internet by releasing Joker’s first look and additional pictures in an exclusive Vanity Fair article. What role would this Joker play in his universe? What is Snyder trying to achieve with Jared Leto’s portrayal?

Highlights —

Role of Joker in Snyderverse

Could Jared Leto be the best Joker yet?

What do Jared Leto’s and Heath Ledger’s Jokers have in common?

Setting the stage

“Vanity Fair” portrays the image of Snyder as a man who is remaking himself. After losing the ‘Justice League’ project due to studio interventions and significant creative differences, Zack Snyder has become a distant memory of comic movie franchises’ juggernaut. However, to his credit, #ReleasetheSnyderCut had become a global movement, gaining tonnes of support from loyalists and people who were willing to put their money on the line for the original picture of the DC movie.

Significant projects from both MCU and DCEU have seen significant overhauls lately. After a concentrated social media effort geared towards past tweets, James Gunn was ousted from the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ only to be reinstated later. Snyder’s case was difficult too. The DCEU had dismissed him, and he had been replaced with Joss Whedon.

BINGE makes a big play with Zack Snyder’s Justice League to take on NETFLIX and STAN #ReleaseTheSnyderCut: https://t.co/S0aOu5dTKq — Robert McKnight (@rob_mcknight) February 24, 2021

The new Snyder cut is releasing many accusations levelled against Whedon, and it seems to be embroiled in controversy from the get-go.

‘Snyder’s Joker’ on HBO Max

A recent image portrays Joker in a menacing pose, a direct contrast to Superman’s imagery in the messiah’s position in ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman Vs. Superman’. Joker is not a messianic figure. However, he has taken roles in the government and has often led cults to do his bidding. What is Snyder planning with this particular portrayal?

The Joker that never was

‘Suicide Squad’ was a controversial film. Universally reviled by critics, one of the main complaints was how most of Joker’s parts had been cut. Snyder cut picks up where ‘Suicide Squad’ was supposed to let go.

Not only is this Joker a veteran criminal, but he also has no ideas to continue on the vein of the high partying lifestyle that we saw a glimpse of in ‘Suicide Squad’. Instead, Leto’s Joker seems to take a darker turn. Snyder has described that this Joker would be carrying badges and artefacts from deceased police officers as trophies on his body.

Joker is perhaps the most controversial figure to emerge out of the DCEU. The runaway hit, ‘Joker’ from DCEU resurrected the status of DCEU as a more serious counterpart to the MCU.

Is Jared Leto’s Joker different from other DC Jokers? No, and yes. He might be the worthy successor to Heath Ledger’s Joker, but he differs significantly from all other portrayals. Ayer’s work in ‘Suicide Squad’ put forward Joker as a bruiser, and a madman, in contrast to the planning and cunning imagery that Snyder is going with.

In the first-look with “Vanity Fair”, Snyder says that there has been a significant time change between ‘Suicide Squad’ and his ‘Justice League’, making large changes to the character. The Jared Leto’s Joker’s darker makeover in Snyder cut that has been making the news, and the nature of that might change all the information.

We know of Joker here might most likely coincide with Brian Azzarello’s version of Joker from the one-shot ‘Joker’. The Joker in the on-shot is visceral grimy, one of the deadliest gangsters in Gotham city, who is ruthless in his search for revenge and crimes. In doing so, Joker starts rising as a criminal overlord and taking over Gotham, only to be thwarted by Batman.

Is Jared Leto’s Joker different from other DC Jokers?

Jared Leto’s Joker portrayal will be darker, maybe even darker than Heath Ledger’s Joker. As the trailer shows, Joker seems to have lost hope and might be one of the nightmares that Batman keeps having. Joker will play a meatier role in Snyder’s cut. Even though he was not in the original vision of ‘Justice League’, he is expected to influence the story now.

Joker might have gone through some large transformations in the time between ‘Suicide Squad’ and the Snyder cut, but what is essential is that he has become calmer and darker.

His dress indicates someone who means business and is there to kill. Snyder has always had references to Robin’s death in his movies, which suggests that portraying Joker as a cold-blooded killer might have been part of the plan all along.

Joker could change everything, but, mainly it redeems Jared Leto and puts him in league with the prominent Joker portrayals on the big screen.

Jared Leto’s Joker comes of age after years of politics related to the Snyder cut. His demeanour has been made darker, and there is a menacing tone to his posturing that is distinctly different from his ‘Suicide Squad’ avatar. Snyder has indicated that Joker is one of the key figures in his twisted apocalyptic world. And from what is visible, he might be the darkest Joker to reside in the DCEU yet.