Here’s All The Proof That Simu Liu Is A Bigger Fanboy Of Bollywood Than Of Marvel

Simu Liu took over the world and many hearts with his portrayal of Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans cannot wait to get to see more of him in the MCU, the actor is leaving no stone unturned in acquainting the world with his heart-on-sleeves personality. Simu Liu has revealed his favourite Bollywood stars which will make you crave more for a one-on-one conversation with the actor wherein he gushes over all his interests, including Bollywood.

During his press tours for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, Simu Liu was questioned by the “Times of India” about his knowledge of Bollywood. While it is true that despite being Asian, the actor grew up in America, he still has not lost touch with Asian arts and industries, including Bollywood. Simu Liu heartily revealed his favourite Bollywood stars, “I like Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is so beautiful and, of course, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Those are the ones that come to my mind right now”.

Video Credits: CNN-News18

As is evident, Simu Liu made the most impeccable picks. Let us start with Shah Rukh Khan, India’s biggest heartthrob, the King of Romance himself. Khan is renowned in almost every corner of the world for his charm, comedy, charisma, and not to forget, his open arms that have room for every lost soul. With a career spanning over decades, the repository of all the hearts that Khan has won is too big to fit inside his mansion. Clearly, we cannot give credit to Simu Liu for liking Shah Rukh Khan who naturally attracts a fan following of over a billion people.

That Simu Liu would also mention Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also in a way inevitable. Just consider the global influence that these two divas enjoy. While Chopra Jonas has nicely nestled herself in the States and has featured in many promising projects, Rai Bachchan has given memorable performances in films and also solidified her position on prestigious red carpets and runways as a fashion icon. It would actually be a bit problematic and worrisome had Simu Liu not mentioned these names as his favourite Bollywood stars.

Unfortunately, when it comes to Simu Liu’s knowledge of Bollywood, it all comes to a sudden halt here. However, the actor made a commitment that he will explore Bollywood better and give Indian films more of his time: “I am going to make a promise that I will be watching more Indian films, so when you ask me this question again, I will have more names and movies to add to that list for sure.”

DREAM COME TRUE

Hereby, we have established that Simu Liu is somewhat a Bollywood fanboy. After all, why else would he have such a propensity for drama? Remember when a Marvel executive called his inaugural film in the MCU an experiment and the actor went on a rant which became renowned for the following: “We are not an experiment”.

Jokes aside, one also cannot contest Simu Liu’s love for Marvel. His passion for the billion-dollar comics and films industry that has fans worldwide is so strong that it ultimately manifested itself in real life. As fairy tales go these days, it all started with a tweet. Simu Liu asked Marvel nonchalantly when they plan on making the first Marvel film with an Asian superhero as the lead. Naturally, Marvel was too busy to pay heed to his Twitter shenanigans.

Nevertheless, the stars had wonderful things in store for Simu Liu. Marvel began developing ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and obviously Simu Liu did not miss the opportunity to audition for the coveted role. As it turned out, Simu Liu was the perfect match to play Shang-Chi and got the green light from the “divine voice of Kevin Fiege” over a phone call as he reeled with the consequences of becoming the next big thing in Marvel while still in his underwear, shrimp crackers in one hand, amazement on the other. The rest, as we know, is history.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is one of the biggest success stories of 2021 and a groundbreaking feather in Marvel’s cap. The world and all the fanboys and fangirls could not be happier that Simu Liu got to helm the project.

