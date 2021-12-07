Simu Liu Is A Big Fanboy Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas And These Bollywood Stars

Simu Liu is swimming in fame, but the Korean actor has something else up his sleeve. He amazed interviewers with his thoughts on Bollywood films.

Simu Liu burst into the scene with the Asian-Canadian sitcom ‘Kims Convenience’. But now, he’s making significant strides into Hollywood with his marquee role as Shang-Chi in the MCU. He’s on the path to success and doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon, but there might be more in store for him yet. The actor also has a secret that he keeps close to his chest. He’s a big fan of Bollywood.

Before Simu Liu got the chance to work for ‘Kim’s Convenience’, he was an accountant. The actor started his career as an accountant just out of business school, but he didn’t fit in and was there just for eight months. He says, “It’s not what I wanted, but it was a move to appease the parents. That, to me at the time, was what it meant to be a fully functional adult. Things like “following your passion” and “finding your creative outlets” didn’t mean anything to me because I didn’t have that area of my brain. So I thought I did the right thing”.

As an Asian immigrant, he had made his career decisions based on who he was. He needed to support his family, and his dreams and aspirations didn’t come into play at all. He started acting on a whim, applying to and getting into the large sets of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’. But, he worked hard to get any of the roles he could get, finally settling in with an agent after he got some bit roles.

His first significant role was in ‘Blood and Water’, a little-known show from Canadian television. He said, “It was a show about a Chinese-Canadian family in Vancouver, and it was spoken both in Mandarin and in English. Because they had that requirement for casting, I was the only guy who could do it, and they had to cast me”.

Simu Liu was cast as Shang Chi after a tweet. In 2018, he tweeted about playing the role, and it became an excellent space for Asian-American representation within Marvel film. He said, “I was a dress-up Spider-Man for kids’ birthday parties for a while. It was early on in my acting career, and I wanted to get my reps in. I wanted to take every possible opportunity to perform, and these superhero parties paid pretty decently. So I started doing that, and, of course, after I got physically assaulted by enough kids, eventually, I kind of lost the joy to put on the suit. I thought that was maybe the last time I was going ever to play a superhero, but thankfully, that wasn’t the case”.

Simu Liu as Shang Chi

He loved superhero films, and he worked to make them into his reality. He shined in part as an expert honing martial arts performance and making sure that he achieves his goals. It also showed off his spark of brilliance as an actor and set him down on a path for success.

Talking about the famous bus fight scene, he also said, “We used every square inch of that bus. I don’t want to spoil too much, but inside, outside, on top. We got creative with it, and it is one of my favourite sequences in the movie. And we’ve got some pretty incredible action sequences”.

Bollywood calling?

Simu Liu’s favourite Bollywood stars are Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Simu Liu’s knowledge of Bollywood surprised his interviewer from “Times of India”. Even though he limited himself to people who have broad exposure to the western world, he promised the newspaper that he would be watching more Indian films in the days ahead. He would continue to gain more knowledge of the film industry.

Simu Liu’s favourite Bollywood stars indicate that he is open to all kinds of movies and shows off his fanboy-ness for Bollywood films.