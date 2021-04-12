What Compelled Fans To Compare Sheldon From The Big Bang Theory To Gina From Brooklyn 99

That’s right! Sheldon from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ is being compared to Gina from ‘Brooklyn 99’. But what similarities could these lead characters possibly have?

Jim Parsons and Chelsea Peretti always got their A-game on when playing their characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Brooklyn 99’ respectively. In case you haven’t noticed already, the characters from both these shows have so much in common that one can’t anticipate.

Sheldon Vs Gina: The odd one out

When Parsons and Peretti quit for good

The Cooper-Linetti comparison might sound odd, but it is certainly intriguing. While characters from both, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Brooklyn 99‘, present an array of personalities, Gina and Sheldon seem to be more alike than the latter and his twin, Missy ever was. So how do we compare the Big Big Theory-Brooklyn 99 characters from all the episodes we’ve seen so far? Read on to know more.

Sheldon probably never realised how good he was at being sarcastic, but the audience surely did. While he might have been a “pain in the ass” for most of the ‘The Big Bang Theory’ gang, he sure did crack up the fans with his quirks and naive honesty.

When asked if Sheldon disliked Facebook, he answered saying,

“Don’t be silly. I’m a fan of anything that tries to replace actual human contact”

It’s clear that Sheldon would rather spend his time creating and modifying formulas than being around a bunch of people who did not meet his intellectual capacity unless it was his friends, of course.

Meanwhile, Gina Linetti sure did love getting attention from people around her. It did not matter where she got it from; as long she did, she was golden. Her ways of getting the spotlight were just as unique as Sheldon’s. Linetti’s sarcasm and childish wit totally got the audience’s attention for good and bad.

Over the past seasons, some parts of the Big Bang Theory-Brooklyn 99 fan troop have not necessarily liked all characters; Sheldon and Gina to be specific, as much as most have. The TBBT audience debate that Sheldon has not always been their favourite character because of his compulsive need to have everything his way. He might be the smartest in the whole lot, but that does not make him the wisest.

Meanwhile, a Reddit post by a fan expresses how Gina is misunderstood throughout the series.

“I’ve read a lot of comments from people who really don’t like Gina/think that she’s a one-dimensional character…But what I think both people that like Gina for her meanness and hate her for it ignore most of the time is how nice she is…”

When Parsons and Peretti quit for good

From having similar personalities on the shows to making similar real-life decisions, both Jim Parsons and Chelsea Peretti decided to quit their show when they thought it was time for them to move to something new.

As shared in an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, for Peretti, it wasn’t a solo process.

“I can’t get into the exact breakdown of how it all transpired, but it wasn’t just my solo decision. It’s not always easy to make changes in life, but I feel like everyone came to a point where everyone was like, OK, this is the time”.

Parsons’ retirement from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was unforeseen and disheartening. As expressed in an appearance on David Tennant’s podcast show, Jim Parsons talked about all the emotions he had to deal with while deciding to finally exit TBBT.

“I had this moment of clarity that I think you’re very fortunate to get in a lot of ways, of going ‘Don’t keep speeding by.’ You know? ‘Use this time to take a look around.’ And I did”, he said. “This is what I said to Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro when I talked to them when I went back to work next year. I said, ‘If you told me that like my father, I had six years left to live, I think there’s other things I need to try and do‘”.

How would you imagine both the shows leading on to their new season if they hadn’t quit? While B99 is up for a new instalment without Chelsea Peretti, do you think TBBT should be renewed without Jim Parson? What other similarities do Sheldon and Gina have? Let us know in the comment section below.