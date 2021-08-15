The Marvel cinematic universe is focusing hard on their television shows and in the long series of possible new shows, ‘She-Hulk’ is confirmed. Jameela Jamil recently uploaded a TikTok video of working out, announcing her entry into the MCU, with grandeur.

Ever since Marvel has announced the slate for its fourth phase, the fans have been excited a lot. As a new era dawns on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its television universe is also getting equally denser with the announcement of many new TV shows within a short span of a few months. The latest entry into the rooster is the television adaptation of another highly looked upon Marvel comics character, She-Hulk. She is the cousin of the original Hulk, Bruce Banner, and the series will reportedly be set in the same universe as Hulk. Ever since ‘She-Hulk’ was announced, the fans began speculating about the possible cast members of the new series. One name that has been doing the round of news is Jameela Jamil, who was roped in to play the villain in ‘She-Hulk’, as Titania.

MCU’s She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil starts her training

Jameela Jamil looking to secure her MCU career

Jameela is a Pakistani-British actress who has been around in the acting scene only since the mid-2010s. Before that, she was a major television and radio personality in the UK, where she was born and brought up in a Pakistani immigrant family. Previously known for her starring role in the series ‘ The Good Place‘, Jameela’s casting announcement was made in June 2021, with Hollywood Reporter making it one of its top headlines.

MCU’s ‘She-Hulk’ star is fighting for her place in the MCU

And now, a latest TikTok video is travelling across the social media platforms where she was seen indulging in heavy workouts, in order to prepare for her role as the latest Marvel villain, Titania. However, this is not going to be very easy for her, to hold a place in the heavily crowded world of Marvel actors. In fact, she is the first Pakistani-British to have made it into a top tier Marvel series playing a significant role. Hence, there is a lot that she has to prove. And going by the TikTok video she uploaded, you can see how prepared she seems to kick some serious ass on the show.

Jameela Jamil of ‘She-Hulk’ begins her training

In the video, you can hear ‘Eye of the Tiger’ playing in the background as Jameela throws some mock punches. This is also the first time that Jameela herself has made an official announcement about starring in ‘She-Hulk’. While the video was interesting to watch, there was something else that grabbed the fans’ attention. An accompanying message.

She uploaded a picture from her childhood and the caption read, without paraphrasing, ‘fighting my way through the MCU’. Now, this could mean several things if one has the habit of being a compulsive overthinker. But somehow, it can also be read at its face value and there is no hidden quirk or a cryptic message to it.

Jameela Jamil as Titania in MCU’s ‘She-Hulk’

Her choice of words is very interesting here. Perhaps with the message, she wanted to convey how much struggle she had faced in the western show business owing to her South-Asian looks. We all know how biased Hollywood is about that. Only a handful of actors from Asia can be seen playing significant roles in Hollywood films or television series. But Jameela’s casting in ‘She-Hulk’ sure opens several ways for the actors from the South-Asian community to keep fighting. So, in that way, ‘fighting my way through the MCU’ can be seen as a positive message.

Whatever it is, we are more than glad that Jameela will be starring in the series, opposite Tatiana Maslaney, who will be essaying Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk. There had been speculations about Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Hulk/Bruce Banner, but nothing is certain. But the She-Hulk and Titania showdown is confirmed and we can’t wait to see how it turns out.

Marvel’s television shows such as ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ has been extremely successful and this further raises hope for more Marvel TV shows in future, even as a shared universe.

