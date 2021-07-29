She-Hulk To Copy Deadpool’s Style In The Upcoming MCU Series

In its fourth phase, Marvel has put equal focus on its TV universe as well. There are reports that the upcoming Marvel TV series ‘She-Hulk’ will break the fourth wall repeatedly, in Deadpool style. Is it gonna work, or is it only a Deadpool exclusive thing?

Ever since its inception, Marvel Studio was quite sure about the mood and the overall atmosphere their superhero films will be set in. Of course, there had to be action, but with dark humour, some slapstick humour sprinkled here and there, and the one-liners! It had all the ingredients of the pure entertaining cinemagoing experience. Even if it was as serious a film like ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, it could not keep occasional brushes of humour at bay. But recently, there has been every indication suggesting that with the television series universe, Marvel is going all out with the fourth wall breaking. We saw a hint of it in ‘WandaVision’ when Marvel took us to an alternate universe sort of a place in a TV sitcom, and now ‘She-Hulk’ will be seen breaking the fourth wall.

The Direct, a famous entertainment publication, recently reported that the actress Jennifer Walters will be breaking the fourth wall and will talk to the audience. For the non-nerds, breaking the fourth wall is a trope in filmmaking where a character breaks apart from the make-believe world of a play, film or television series and talks straight to the audience. It’s a very risky thing to attempt and can totally ruin the mood if done wrong. But if done right, it can provide a wholesome experience to the audience. And given Marvel has successfully experimented with it in ‘Deadpool‘ and its sequel, we can trust Marvel to make the best use of it and not make us cringe over what’s happening on the screen.

She-Hulk will break the fourth wall in ‘Deadpool’ style in the upcoming MCU series

The report further added that Jennifer breaking the fourth wall isn’t an unprecedented thing, as she had done it in the comics as well. Apparently, Walters acknowledge that she is just a character within the Marvel cinematic universe. This gives us strong Deadpool vibes. And at this point, when Marvel seems to be playing with different tropes confidently, we shouldn’t be surprised if Deadpool does appear for a scene or two. Better yet, get him on board to play a fully-fledged role. Now that would be something I’d bet all my money on.

With Walters breaking the fourth wall, we can also expect Deadpool to show up in the MCU as well. As of now, he is just a lone wolf living in the same universe but is yet to meet other Marvel heroes. It would be great to see how he interacts with our young Peter Parker. *Chuckles*. With Tony not around to save him, we guess there’ll be a lot of bullying.

The Direct had more information to spare. It said that ‘She-Hulk’ will be a ten-episode series. Walters will not just be interacting with the audience only once or twice. In fact, she will do it many times throughout the series’ run and with that, many celebrity cameos can be seen. Well, well, well, here goes a validation for our Deadpool cameo theory! But seriously though, we can’t wait to see who the show will feature from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘She-Hulk’ is all set to go into a production phase, which can happen sometimes by the end of the year. Most of the cast members have been sorted. Tatiana Maslany will be portraying Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, while Mark Ruffalo will be seen reprising his role as The Hulk. Tim Roth will be playing the Abomination while Jameela Jameel has also been roped in to play a crucial character.

With such a megastar cast and the reports of ‘many’ celebrity cameos, we can see why the fans are waiting eagerly for ‘She-Hulk’. If it succeeds, it can be a new norm for other superhero universes to do something around the same themes. First, it was the multi-verse thing, now it’s a fourth wall break. Cinema sure is going places. Are you listening, Marty?

Tell us in the comments whether Deadpool should have a cameo in ‘She-Hulk’. Also, tell us what Marvel celebrities are you expecting to see in ‘She-Hulk’?