Shazam 2 Characters Want To Out Do The Justice League In The New Movie

The second ‘Shazam’ movie powers up its characters so that DC can have a new ‘Justice League’ in the movies.

‘Shazam!’ is described as one of the best DC movies released up to date. The first film came out in 2019 and became an instant hit. What made ‘Shazam!’ special was its ability to have very dark elements in the plot and yet also incorporate a lot of humorous moments throughout the film.

‘Shazam!’ was so well received by fans that Warner Bros. greenlit a sequel set to come out in 2023 called ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’.

The sequel is likely to be just as good as the first movie considering that it will be written by Henry Gayden and directed by David F. Sandberg who also worked on the first movie.

‘SHAZAM 2’ COMIC PLOT

The first ‘Shazam!’ is presented as a rather simple story about a child who is granted immense power by a wizard and must use it to save the world. Along the way, this child finds a family and trusts them enough to share his newfound abilities with them.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will probably include more complex storylines for all Shazam characters.

‘Shazam 2’ Characters Want to Replace the ‘Justice League’ In the New Movie

At the end of the first movie, the main antagonist Doctor Sivana is locked in a prison cell. In the cell, he is met by Mister Mind, a worm-like creature who is one of Shazam’s biggest and worst villains. Mister Mind asks Doctor Sivana to join him on a journey across the seven realms.

The seven realms were introduced in Geoff Johns’ Shazam comic where Mister Mind opens up doors to many dangerous dimensions and all Shazam characters must form groups and split up to close the door to each realm. Each realm possesses a unique threat and must be closed before the threat affects earth.

‘SHAZAM 2’ POWER UPGRADE

Another important point to note in the Shazam! Comics is that the character is actually a lot more powerful than he knows. Since Billy Batson is a child and the wizard who granted him powers was at death’s door, Billy never learnt the full extent of his powers.

All Shazam characters will likely get an upgrade in their abilities in the second movie. This is evident by the recent picture on Zachary Levi’s Instagram account which shows the Shazam family in their new suits.

With new powers, the Shazam family may want to replace the ‘Justice League’.

Another reason that ‘Shazam 2’ will replace ‘Justice League’ is that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck no longer want to play Superman and Batman. This means Warner Bros. will need a new group of heroes to replace the league.

‘SHAZAM 2’ NEW CHARACTERS

The second Shazam movie has made some very impressive casting choices.

Highly respected actress Helen Mirren will play Hespera, the main villain of the movie. This is quite the development as a talented actress of Helen Mirren’s calibre rarely appears in franchise movies.

Another successful actress joining the cast will be Lucy Liu. She will play Kalispso, the sister of Hespera. Both Hespera and Kalipso are daughters of the titan named Atlas. Atlas is one of the beings who gave Shazam his powers. Perhaps the sisters are back to claim their father’s abilities from Billy and his family.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ also added Rachel Zegler in a mystery role. While nothing is known about Zegler’s character, she has been rumoured by fans to be playing Zatanna. Zatanna is a classic DC character who uses magic just as powerful as Shazam’s. The reason that fans assume Rachel Zegler will play Zatanna is that she is young and would fit with the character.

What are your thoughts on these new developments relating to ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’? Share your theories on how the team will solve all the challenges the team will face in the comments section below.