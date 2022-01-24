Sebastian Stan Refuses To Watch Spiderman: No Way Home Due To Tom Holland

During a recent interview, the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan, joked that he hasn’t watched ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ yet as he doesn’t like to support his Avengers co-star Tom Holland.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is ruling the theatres since its release. It recently crossed the billion-mark in the context of grossing numbers internationally. However, it seems like the last instalment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy failed to attract his Avengers co-star Sebastian Stan’s attention, who recently revealed in an interview that he hasn’t watched the movie yet.

Sebastian, who portrays Winter Soldier in the MCU, recently had his interview on Jake’s Takes to promote his upcoming movie, ‘The 355’. During the interview, Stan was asked about his reaction to the multiverse storyline in Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and that if he has watched the third instalment.

Answering the question, Sebastian revealed, “I haven’t seen it because I haven’t been to a theatre. I haven’t managed to go to a theatre yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing how all of them are going to interact in that one movie”.

Sebastian Stan took a hilarious dig at his Marvel co-star, Tom Holland. He went on to say, “But I typically don’t like to support Tom Holland, so it’s difficult. I just … I support the films but not him so much”, Stan stated. When the host joked about how he could still watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and just skip Holland’s parts in the movie, Sebastian further quipped, “I could use that to go to the concession stand and then come back”.

The banter among Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), and Tom isn’t something new, it is just how they are with each other just pulling each other’s leg and exchanging teasing remarks. Watch the trio’s interview at 2018 Ace Comic Con, Seattle to know how great and funny they are together.

Stan Upcoming Projects

Sebastian Stan was in MCU’s ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Season 1 last year. He had also been shooting with Lily James for the Hulu backed web-series based on the real-life incident related to Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, ‘Pam & Tommy’, last year. He will now next star in the upcoming movie, ‘The 355’.