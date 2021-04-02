Will There Be A Season 3 Of Imposters? Find Out Now

Some series remain with us for a lifetime, even if they run for only two seasons.

Yes, Bravo’s ‘Imposters’ ran for two full seasons and yet it is hard to digest that there may not be another season of the show. Is the show coming back with another season? Let’s find out.

What was the show about and what happens in the ‘Imposters’ Season 2 finale?

‘Imposters’ Season 3 petition – Fans want to be heard

The series has amassed a massive fan base and they want the series to be back.

The series is a dark comedy about a group of con artists that end up being lifelong friends. Will it come back? Read ahead to find out more!

What was the show about and what happens in the 'Imposters' Season 2 finale?

The show is about the dark adventures of a team of con artists. If you are a fan of dark comedy, you should definitely pick this up for your weekend binge. The show has cast fresh and incredible actors that have done a good job in justifying their characters. The plot involves Inbar Lavi playing Maddie, a con woman who makes people fall in love with her before she robs them. Or you can say that she robs people of jewels, cash, and their hearts.

Related: Imposters Season 3: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Her plans are disrupted when she meets her new target Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young), and Jules (Marianne Rendón). In the show, the trio is referred to as The Bumblers, who plan to take Maddie down. The three add new emotions and exciting turns to each episode. The show has good humour, romance, and power-packed action. Interesting turns occur in the show, such as Maddie almost slipping through an FBI agent’s fingers. Though she gets caught, she finds a way out.

With the doctor finally meeting his end he deserved, Ezra takes up the role of the new mastermind. Ezra’s transformation to being the mind behind the con was not so straightforward either. The Bumblers would have been free with tons of cash had Ezra not taken up the call. This call, from a burner phone to the doctor, which he received to get the details some shenanigans in Cincinnati, made it complicated.

Will there be a season 3 of ‘Imposters’?

‘Imposters’ Season 3 petition – Fans want to be heard

Considering the storyline and how well the show was received by the fans, there is hope for revival. Although there is no concrete proof or an official announcement, fans are hoping that Netflix will save the series.

Netflix has the perfect opportunity to gain more viewership by reviving a famous series. As per statistics too, the first season averaged 1.4 million total viewers per episode. This has been the fastest in-season growth for any show on Bravo. The show witnessed a 23 % increase in adult viewership from the first half of the season to the second half. This won’t be the first time that Netflix adopts a cancelled series. Previously, the OTT (Over-the-top media service) platform adopted ‘You’, ‘Survivor’, and ‘Lucifer’.

Fans have also made a petition on change.org for ‘Imposters’ to become a Netflix series. The same has been signed by over 30,000 people. Although it may impact the producers and the streaming platform management, the pandemic may add to the trouble. The earliest time to expect an ‘Imposters’ Season 3 trailer would be late 2021!

Let’s hope everything works in favour of the production of the next season and we get to see more of Maddie and The Bumblers.